Note: A version of this review article previously appeared at American Renaissance, amren.com.

American Renaissance has long stressed the legitimacy of whites advocating in their own interests. Having assimilated this message, some readers may incline to dismiss any talk of black uplift. This is a mistake, for it is certainly in our own interest that blacks (and other nonwhites) have every possible opportunity to flourish within their own countries. It is primarily the greater material prosperity of the West, after all, which has attracted millions of outsiders and provoked the current crisis of our demographic replacement.

The ambitious postwar development programs aimed at turning impoverished backwaters into tropical Scandinavias failed spectacularly. But they were based on false assumptions about human nature, in particular the blank slate idea. Such failures do not prove the impossibility of incremental improvements consistent with a realistic understanding of racial heredity. The goal of “development” should not be to remake the entire world in the image of Northern Europe, but to promote different ways of flourishing adapted to the differing evolved natures of human beings around the world.

Lipton Matthews is a black Jamaican researcher who thoroughly understands racial differences in mental aptitude and other traits relevant to modern economies. Indeed, his new book is dedicated to the memory of Richard Lynn. As the title Busting African Delusions implies, a principal aim is to refute the mistaken ideas which have held the continent back. But he has a positive message as well, seeking to outline the sorts of policies that could allow Africans to achieve their full potential—as constrained by their evolved traits and dispositions. A work like this has long been needed.

The Importance of Intelligence

Mr. Matthews begins with a long chapter on intelligence, its measurement, and its predictive value for the success of individuals and societies.

Human intelligence is our “evolved toolkit for solving problems, anticipating consequences, and navigating the complexities of the social and material world. Individuals with high intelligence learn faster, reason more effectively, and make better decisions under pressure.” Accordingly, IQ is highly predictive of success in both school and professional life. In the modern workplace, the most intelligent

consistently outperform their peers in roles demanding sustained reasoning, judgment under uncertainty, and the ability to integrate complex streams of information. Whether analyzing technical data, coordinating teams, or innovating new solutions, cognitive ability is the single most reliable determinant of success. Productivity, accuracy, and adaptability are all strongly correlated with intelligence.

IQ even helps to predict health and longevity. And it is highly hereditary, perhaps as much as 80 percent. Other personal qualities such as conscientiousness, diligence, curiosity, and social skills contribute to personal success. But these are partly a matter of heredity as well, and most of them correlate to some degree with intelligence.

Intelligence is just as much a factor in the success of entire societies and nations as in the lives of individuals. Richard Lynn and Tatu Vanhanen’s book IQ and the Wealth of Nations (2002) demonstrated that national IQ is the best predictor of economic prosperity, more important even than free markets.

A smart population is associated with low corruption and impartial legal systems that promote predictability and accountability. Smart nations are better able to manage natural and financial resources, because they tend to be future oriented and recognize the costs of short-term exploitation. They maintain higher levels of social trust, meaning that fewer resources need to be invested in detecting and punishing cheaters, which greatly reduces transaction costs. Their citizens also demonstrate higher levels of civic responsibility and long-term planning. Even democracy is more successful in intelligent societies because smart voters tend to support candidates even smarter than themselves (by an average of 20 IQ points, according to one study).

In countries with lower average intelligence, on the other hand,

moral reasoning often remains particularistic. Loyalty to family or tribe outweighs universal principles, corruption is tolerated as a necessary survival tool, and the future is sacrificed for immediate needs. Governance in such settings struggles to rise above clientelism and short-termism.

This is not a bad description of Africa.

More important than a country’s average IQ is that of its “smart fraction”—the top 5% or even the top 1% who exert a disproportionate influence on its overall success, economic and otherwise:

Pioneering research by Rindermann, Sailer, and Thompson (2009) demonstrates that the cognitive ability of a nation’s intellectual elite is a stronger predictor of economic prosperity and governance quality than the average IQ across the entire population. Countries with a larger smart fraction—meaning a greater proportion of highly intelligent individuals—tend to outperform others in innovation output, scientific achievements, and institutional effectiveness.

In a region of low average intelligence such as Africa, proper cultivation and promotion of the smart fraction is likely to be especially important.

Education and Natural Intelligence

Many have stressed access to formal schooling as the key to development and prosperity. Mr. Matthews, however, notes that “it is the cognitive ability of a population, not the number of years spent in school, that determines whether a country achieves sustained prosperity.”

Singapore is consistently ranked as one of the smartest countries in the world, and its educational system frankly acknowledges inequality in native intelligence:

Unlike Western countries that cling to the sentimental myth that all children have equal potential, Singapore accepts a simple truth: intelligence varies, and educational systems must be built around that reality. From an early age, students in Singapore are assessed using rigorous cognitive tests. High-ability students are placed into gifted education programmes that exploit their talents. These programmes provide a higher-order curriculum designed to challenge and extend their reasoning. Students in gifted programmes participate in innovation projects where they are expected to design and build products that solve real-world problems. They are also exposed to research methods in the humanities and social sciences, learning how to investigate, analyze, and present knowledge independently. These programmes cultivate creativity, intellectual independence, and practical problem-solving skills.

This may provoke suspicion that the interests of average and below-average students are neglected, but such it not the case:

Students who do not reach the highest cognitive levels are not abandoned. Their curricula focus on practical skills and applied knowledge, preparing them for real-world success. In Singapore, everyone receives an education, but not everyone receives the same education.

Less talented students are not done any favors when they are subjected to a course of study in which they cannot succeed. The goal of a stratified educational system is not to benefit the smart at the expense of the dull, but to train students of widely differing natural abilities so as to bring out the best of which each of them happens to be capable.

Conventional thinking about third world development has led to the construction of school buildings across the African continent. There has been some success in getting young people into the classrooms, and even in keeping them there for years at a time. But none of this necessarily implies the acquisition of skills. The author notes that African teachers often have a weak grasp of their subject matter and “overemphasize rote memorization at the expense of higher-order cognitive skills; critical thinking, problem-solving, abstract reasoning, and independent analysis, are systematically neglected.”

Obviously, lower average intelligence will prevent African schools from ever matching those of Singapore, but that does not mean Africa could not learn something from what Singapore is doing right. Mere “access” to schoolrooms could be deemphasized in favor of objective testing to identify the smart fraction of pupils whose careful instruction would pay the highest dividends. These must then be taught rigorously by teachers themselves recruited from the country’s smart fraction. As Mr. Matthews puts it, “policies designed to identify, nurture, and empower cognitively gifted individuals are paramount.” He adds that for the future, “African development strategies must embrace the potential of genetic screening and editing to improve public health and cognitive outcomes.”

I would like to make another point which the author does not stress: there is increasing agreement among researchers that the single most important nongenetic factor underlying intelligence is nutrition. Africans may have an average genotypic IQ as high as 80, but measured (i.e., phenotypic) intelligence hovers around 70 or even lower. This may be due in large part to nutritional deficits, often involving “micronutrients,” vitamins and minerals the body needs in only small quantities. These might be distributed in the form of supplements or food additives. Ten IQ points is a lot of room for improvement, and better nutrition might pay high dividends.

Technology, like education, has often been presented as the key to African development. The author points out, however, that plenty of high-tech is already available to Africans, but remains underutilized due to “inadequate cognitive readiness.”

This limitation is most evident in the agricultural sector, which employs the majority of the continent’s labor force. Even where technologies such as mobile applications, improved irrigation systems, and high-yield seeds are introduced, the rate of adoption remains strikingly low. This is not simply because the tools are unavailable but because many smallholder farmers lack the literacy and technical knowledge required to use them effectively. A farmer who cannot read a fertilizer label, interpret digital weather forecasts, or operate a simple mechanized plough cannot take full advantage of available innovations. The problem, therefore, is not only material but cognitive. The continent’s development will depend not merely on distributing technologies but on cultivating minds capable of mastering and adapting them.

African vs. European Economic Life Before Industrialization and Colonialism

Many Africans are attracted to the flattering thesis that Western economic success is due to the exploitation of poorer countries during the colonial era. But the divergence between the economic trajectories of Africa and the West began long before either industrialization or colonialism. Recent economic histories of the West emphasize that the Industrial Revolution was prepared in advance by social developments going back centuries.

One measure of prosperity in pre-industrial societies is the fraction of people employed outside agriculture. In England, this already included 40 percent of the population in 1381. By 1759, on the threshold of industrialization, the figure had risen to 63 percent. The author comments: “The popular argument that European wealth was primarily the result of colonial exploitation collapses when confronted with this evidence. England’s economic lead clearly predates its major imperial expansion.”

The true explanation for this early prosperity lies in

England’s early structural transformation. England urbanized early and shifted labor away from subsistence agriculture into industry and services…. Urban centers expanded as occupational specialization intensified. Agricultural innovations such as improved crop rotation and selective livestock breeding generated food surpluses and greater security against famine.

Henry VIII’s dissolution of the monasteries freed up large tracts of land for private ownership:

This process gave rise to a new class of commercially oriented gentry who treated land as capital. These farmers invested in productivity enhancing innovations and responded to market incentives. Over time, this led to higher agricultural yields . . . and the expansion of early industrial activities, particularly in textiles. By the seventeenth century, [England] possessed a sophisticated credit system, functioning banks, enforceable contracts, and an increasingly integrated national market. Capital could be accumulated, invested, and reinvested with relative security. This financial infrastructure encouraged long-term planning and sustained economic growth, producing high living standards generations before mechanised industry appeared.

Ordinary households began reducing their leisure time in favor of producing marketable goods or working for wages in order to finance consumption of new goods such as tea, sugar, or textiles. Economic historians have referred to this shift as the “industrious revolution,” an essential precursor of the Industrial Revolution.

England has been a focus of economic historians due to its central role in the Industrial Revolution and the survival of extensive records there. But Mr. Matthews shows that the economic developments in pre-industrial England were not unique: Sweden, for example, went through many of the same stages of institutional development, although the timing differed. There is even evidence of an “industrious revolution” preceding industrialization in non-Western societies such as the Ottoman Empire and Colonial Latin America. By contrast,

there is no comparable evidence for a consumer or industrious revolution in pre-colonial Africa. This absence is striking precisely because Africa was not cut off from global trade. European and Asian goods entered African markets through trans-Saharan and Atlantic exchange networks, and both elites and ordinary people acquired imported items. Yet this exposure did not translate into sustained, society-wide increases in consumption or into structural changes in household production. Africa lacked dense urban networks capable of sustaining large-scale commercial exchange and diversified consumption. Most societies remained predominantly agrarian, with economic activity oriented toward subsistence rather than market participation. The ingredients that produced consumer revolutions elsewhere were simply not present in sufficient concentration.

In recent years, scholars have made important advances in understanding the economic and social institutions of precolonial Africa, but much work remains to be done. Attempts to estimate African living standards, for example, have relied on the wages paid to Africans by early European trading companies, but these were not representative of the African economy as a whole. As the author explains, labor in Africa

was organized within families or communities, where formal wages were uncommon. Economic rewards came in the form of shared resources, reciprocal obligations, and social support. Attempting to map European-style wages onto these systems produces distorted and misleading conclusions.

Economic growth was not absent from precolonial Africa: indeed, African societies experienced boom and bust cycles just like other parts of the world. Such growth as there was, however, was extensive rather than intensive, meaning that it resulted from increases in population or bringing new lands under cultivation rather than rising productivity or technological advance. Such growth did not transform the way of life of the entire societies across the generations, as occurred with the intensive growth characteristic of Europe.

The Kingdom of Dahomey illustrates the potential and limits of pre-colonial African growth. During the height of the transatlantic slave trade, Dahomey achieved per capita export revenues comparable to those of 18th-century Great Britain. Estimates suggest that in the 19th century, Dahomey’s growth rates were not markedly lower than those of Mexico or Brazil. [The slave trade] generated revenue, facilitated the circulation of imported goods, and introduced new technologies.

Yet the profits accrued overwhelmingly to the elites. Dahomey’s total economic output actually declined, since the kingdom was literally selling off its own manpower. In Mr. Matthew’s words, the sale of slaves meant that “wealth flowed upward rather than outward into productive investment.”

Precolonial Africa was home to plenty of industry, including iron smelting, textiles, and pottery. The history of iron smelting in particular has recently been illuminated by archeological research. The craft developed no later than 1000 BC, probably independently of outside influence, and did not remain static: “African societies actively developed distinctive smelting techniques” that were incrementally refined through shifts in furnace design and fuel use over the generations, improving both efficiency and output.

Yet iron production remained stubbornly artisanal. Unlike Europe, where cumulative innovation produced mechanization and mass output, African ironworking rarely escaped the confines of small-scale production. This imposed real limits. Iron tools, though often of high quality, were not produced in sufficient quantities to transform agriculture or industry. The scarcity of smiths and the localized transmission of knowledge meant that access to iron tools was uneven and restricted. Consequently, Africa did not experience an agricultural revolution akin to that of medieval Europe, where iron plows, horseshoes, and tools diffused widely and radically increased productivity.

Iron in Africa remained mostly limited to warfare and ritual use, thus failing to revolutionize construction or transport. Furthermore, knowledge was often monopolized by particular families or castes, such as blacksmiths, who tightly guarded their techniques as professional secrets and a source of status. This hindered the geographical spread of technology, never easy in any case across a sparsely populated continent of deserts, dense jungle, and vast savannas. Nor did Africans have access to technological innovations emerging elsewhere.

Precolonial Africa enjoyed extensive trading networks. But the financial arrangements supporting such trade

were overwhelmingly informal, embedded in kinship networks, communal obligations, and personal trust. One of the most frequently cited examples is the ajo system of the Yoruba people. Under ajo, participants contributed regular sums to a central collector, the alajo, who redistributed the pooled funds to members upon request. Comparable systems existed across the continent. These arrangements undoubtedly cultivated saving discipline and offered a rudimentary form of liquidity. However, their limitations were severe. The alajo did not function as a banker in any meaningful sense. He did not lend out deposits, engage in risk assessment, or allocate capital to productive ventures. Instead, the funds remained largely idle, withdrawn by participants for personal use when needed. Modern banking systems expand economic capacity precisely because deposits are not left dormant. They are transformed into loans, investments, and financial instruments that multiply productive activity. The ajo system, by contrast, merely stored value temporarily. It functioned more as a collective piggy bank than as a financial institution capable of driving economic expansion.

Africa had no capital markets, nor any publicly traded companies allowing for the pooling of capital and the spreading of risk. Nor did it have a public credit system:

In the absence of banks or formal lending institutions, credit was extended informally through merchant relationships or kinship ties. While such arrangements reduced transaction costs and relied on trust, they also severely restricted access. to finance. Borrowers were constrained by social obligations, and lending remained highly localized, preventing wider economic integration. The lack of structured credit markets also meant that interest rates were inconsistent and loan terms unpredictable. Without formal contracts or enforceable legal frameworks, lenders were understandably reluctant to extend credit beyond close associates. This dramatically limited opportunities for entrepreneurship and business expansion.

Africa had commercial enterprises long before the Western powers arrived, but they were “embedded in social relations, kinship ties, and political authority rather than impersonal institutions.” This allowed robust trade, but made it difficult for any enterprise to expand beyond its home base. Development was also constrained by a lack of objective decision-making due in part to nepotism, and “a failure to develop structures capable of surviving beyond the lifespan of their founders.”

Mr. Matthews explains that precolonial Africa was neither anarchic nor despotic:

Many African societies developed complex political systems that incorporated checks on authority, collective decision making, and clearly defined property regimes. Pre-colonial Africa contained a wide variety of political arrangements, ranging from highly centralised kingdoms to decentralised chiefdoms. In many cases, power was deliberately fragmented to prevent tyranny. The Oyo Empire in what is now Nigeria is a textbook example of institutional constraint. The Alaafin was not an absolute monarch ruling by whim. His authority was systematically checked by a council of senior nobles whose power extended as far as forcing the king to abdicate or commit ritual suicide if he ruled incompetently or tyrannically. The Asante Empire similarly combined central authority with participatory governance. The Asantehene ruled within a framework shaped by councils of elders and clan representatives, ensuring that authority reflected a broader consensus rather than personal absolutism. Decision making was collective, legitimacy was conditional, and rulers were embedded within institutional norms that limited arbitrary power. These arrangements fostered social cohesion and political stability, not through liberal individualism, but through collective obligation and shared authority.

African rulers did not practice laissez-faire:

Kings and chiefs were active regulators of commerce, granting trading rights, imposing tolls, and ensuring that exchanges occurred under their supervision. Traders—whether local Africans or foreigners—were required to secure the approval of local rulers before conducting business. Commerce was therefore inseparable from political power and personal patronage.

Africa had a system of property rights, but these

were typically communal rather than individualised. Land was owned by lineages, clans, or communities, with use rights allocated according to status, need, and social role. These arrangements were stable, recognised, and enforceable within customary legal systems. They prioritised group survival and social continuity over individual accumulation. This communal framework ensured access to land and resources for members of the group, reducing the risks of dispossession and extreme inequality. However, it also meant that land could not easily be alienated, mortgaged, or consolidated for large scale private enterprise. The system encouraged subsistence security and social harmony rather than entrepreneurial risk taking.

Social mobility also existed in pre-colonial Africa: “individuals could rise through military success, entrepreneurial activity, or political patronage.” But any wealth which resulted tended to be “socially deployed rather than privately reinvested.” Among the Yoruba, for example,

wealth was inseparable from status and influence, used to attract followers, build alliances, and sustain networks of dependents. Power lay in people. The successful individual was one who could mobilise and maintain a large social following. Capital accumulation in the abstract mattered far less than the capacity to command loyalty and obligation. Wealth was thus a political and social instrument rather than a purely economic one.

In short: “Expectations of redistribution reduced incentives for long term accumulation,” to say nothing of investment.

Moreover, many African societies were deeply conservative, exhibiting a pronounced aversion to risk and novelty. When successful innovations were achieved, they often got lost quickly due to a lack of “institutions—such as academies, guild systems, or research bodies—that could systematize innovation, standardize methods, and accumulate incremental improvements over time.”

The Effects of Colonialism in Africa

Mr. Matthews devotes much space to refuting the notion that Western prosperity derives from either the slave trade or the extraction of resources under colonialism. Slavery enriched a few individuals, but made only a negligible contribution to the economic growth of Western nations. Such growth was fueled instead by domestic industries, technological innovation, and intra-European trade.

Europe’s colonies were “at best, a marginal supplement, and at worst, a costly distraction” for their mother countries. Military defense, infrastructure projects, bureaucratic salaries, and subsidies to colonial economies all siphoned off money from the national economy. One study of Britain’s West Indian colonies in the late eighteenth century demonstrated that they represented a net loss of over one million pounds sterling per year—equivalent to more than ten percent of Britain’s annual tax revenue. The author concludes that “the British Empire was a prestige project disguised as economic strategy.”

He provides a similar analysis for the colonial empires of Spain, France, the Netherlands, Portugal, Italy and Germany. This section of the book constitutes a devastating refutation of the resentment-fueled thesis that Western wealth derives principally from the exploitation of the third world. We pass over it lightly, however, to focus instead on what Mr. Matthews can teach us about Africa.

His principal message is that Africans’ temporary loss of political sovereignty did not mean that they were reduced to passivity: “The economic history of colonial Africa is routinely misrepresented as a simple morality tale of dependency, in which development descends from above, bestowed by European planners upon inert local populations.” In reality, Africans were active participants in their own history during the entire period, responding in their own ways to the changes brought by Europeans. The colonizers built many roads, for example, to transport the goods they extracted, but the local population was quick to take advantage of these to expand indigenous commercial networks:

In many regions, African middlemen retained substantial control over the circulation of goods, credit, and information, especially where colonial administrations lacked the manpower, local knowledge, or institutional capacity to impose comprehensive control. These traders were not passive go-betweens. They were innovators who adapted financial practices, experimented with systems of credit and trust, and reshaped kinship networks to serve modern commercial objectives. Far from displacing African commerce, colonial infrastructure frequently amplified it, enhancing existing capabilities rather than suppressing them.

African laborers as well, though no doubt often poorly treated,

defied the caricature of the coerced and helpless colonial subject. In mining, manufacturing, and transport, many Africans entered wage labor voluntarily, motivated by the prospect of higher incomes or improved life chances, even as others resisted oppressive practices. Labor mobility reflected rational economic calculation. Workers assessed risks, rewards, and opportunities in their pursuit of advancement. African workers formed unions, organized strikes, and developed new forms of collective bargaining to improve conditions.

The growth of the cocoa trade in the Gold Coast, now Ghana, is an instructive example of a highly successful industry that grew up during the colonial period due entirely to African initiative and contrary to the intentions of the British administration:

Ghana’s rise as a global cocoa powerhouse can be traced to a single African entrepreneur, Tetteh Quarshie, a blacksmith who travelled to Fernando Po, now Bioko, in the 1870s. While working there, he acquired cocoa pods and smuggled them back to the Akwapim hills in the eastern Gold Coast. His initial experiments succeeded, and local farmers quickly recognised cocoa’s extraordinary potential as a cash crop. By 1911, the Gold Coast had become the world’s largest cocoa exporter, driven overwhelmingly by African smallholders.

Native farmers developed flexible land tenure arrangements that allowed the participation of migrants from neighboring regions, “decentralising risk and vastly expanding the labour pool.” African cultivators

protected young cocoa trees by intercropping them with plantains and other fast-growing crops. These provided shade, improved survival rates, and generated interim income, an elegant indigenous solution to the problem of delayed returns. Farmers shared planting material informally, selecting pods from high yielding trees and practising selective propagation, [and] employed organic pest control methods to combat diseases. Where colonial infrastructure was inadequate, cocoa producers acted. They built roads, hired porters, pooled resources for carts, and eventually purchased trucks. These initiatives enabled them to move cocoa to ports and negotiate prices directly, often bypassing European intermediaries altogether. What makes the Ghanaian cocoa story so deeply embarrassing for the standard colonial narrative [of African passivity] is that African smallholders did not merely participate in the cocoa economy but decisively outperformed European firms. European companies repeatedly attempted to establish large-scale plantations and failed. Their operations were plagued by high fixed costs, chronic labor shortages, and ignorance of local ecological and social conditions. The European model proved inefficient and brittle when transplanted into West African realities. Perhaps the clearest illustration of African economic agency is the cocoa hold-up of 1937–38. Confronted with falling world prices and blatant collusion among European firms to fix cocoa prices at artificially low levels, Ghanaian farmers responded with collective action: [they] convened mass meetings, circulated leaflets, and organized cocoa depots to regulate supply. The boycott severely disrupted the colonial economy and compelled the British administration to reassess its relationship with African producers. [It] demonstrated that African farmers were not helpless victims of colonial capitalism but strategic actors capable of disciplined, collective economic resistance.

The cocoa industry remains important to the contemporary economy of Ghana as well as its neighbor the Ivory Coast, and the colonial administration’s contribution did not extend beyond importing the first pods.

The author summarizes the overall legacy of colonialism as follows:

The economic history of colonial Africa is far more intricate than the dominant extraction narrative suggests. While European powers undoubtedly sought to maximize their benefits, structural economic developments—rising wages, infrastructure investments, and evolving labor policies—produced tangible economic gains. Rather than simply depleting resources, colonial rule fostered growth that, in several instances, exceeded that of contemporary Asian economies.

Remittances Will Not Make Africa Prosperous

Africa’s economic trajectory since the end of the colonial era has been disappointing, and many Africans have sought prosperity elsewhere. Over one million people now leave the continent every year. Often, they send remittances to family members back home; in 2023 these totaled over $100 billion. Some observers expect this wealth to fuel future development, but Mr. Matthews produces plenty of evidence to show that such hopes are misguided.

Firstly, emigrants are not a random cross-section of the African population:

Many of those who choose to make the leap tend to be among their countries’ best and brightest. They’re more likely to be multilingual and possess a tertiary education for instance. From master craftworkers and entrepreneurs to doctors, nurses, educators, and technology specialists . . . the sustained exodus of Africa’s most skilled [and] ambitious individuals continues to deprive the continent of the human capital essential for its development.

Furthermore, the considerable money from remittances tends not to be used wisely:

Rather than fueling productive investment or industrial development, remittances tend to finance the consumption of imported goods and services. This pattern deepens dependency on external markets and hinders the emergence of local industries—ultimately reinforcing the very underdevelopment migration was meant to escape.

Remittances artificially inflate the value of local currencies, cheapening imports. This makes it difficult for local producers to compete. The money may permit poor families to keep their heads above water from month to month, but teaching them to swim on their own would do more long term good: “remittances create a chain of dependence between the sender and the recipient. As family members grow more reliant on the money, the decisions required to secure self-sufficiency are delayed.” Some prefer living from remittances to working. Others spend the money on conspicuous consumption or gifts and favors meant to sustain social networks and increase personal prestige.

Countries where remittances make up a large part of GDP, over twenty percent in some cases, are among the poorest in Africa. Conversely, the most successful countries on the continent rank well below the average in their reliance on remittances. Mr. Matthews concludes that “African policymakers should temper their enthusiasm for remittances and focus instead on building domestic productive capacity, strengthening institutions, and investing in education and infrastructure.”

Foreign Aid Has Harmed Africa

Africa has received over $500 billion in foreign aid since 1960; adjusting for inflation, that amounts to between two and three trillion of today’s dollars. But it would be an understatement merely to say that this money has been wasted: it has done measurable harm. One study of the period 1975-1998 showed that a 1 percent increase in aid as a share of GDP was associated with a 3.65 percent reduction in annual real GDP per capita growth. The impact on industrial employment is particularly damaging, with evidence showing a consistent decline in jobs as aid flows increase.

The more a country fails, the more help it receives, and the less incentive it has to change. Donors remain committed to disbursing funds, aid agencies celebrate process over outcomes, and recipient governments learn to game the system.

Moreover, providing governments with resources independent of domestic taxation reduces leaders’ accountability to citizens. When taxpayers observe that public services and salaries are funded primarily by foreign aid, the motivation to comply with tax obligations weakens. In Malawi, this has contributed to widespread tax evasion.

Although aid programs do harm overall, they remain a source of enrichment for individuals. International organizations such as the World Bank, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and UNICEF are some of the most desirable employers on the continent. Accordingly, every year many of Africa’s best and brightest go to work for them. Others start charities to attract the money such organizations disburse. Such people are thus lost to the productive economy.

Mr. Matthews notes that foreign aid does not do harm always and everywhere. The example of South Korea proves that, properly managed, it can foster long-term economic development. Aid accounted for over 50% of that country’s imports in the years following the Korean War, supporting critical sectors such as education, transportation, agriculture, and energy. The Korean government maintained strong control over the allocation and coordination of aid resources, integrating them into national development plans and using them productively to finance public investment and facilitate industrial upgrading. Once the country achieved a degree of macroeconomic stability and export competitiveness in the 1970s, it voluntarily reduced its reliance on aid. In part, this is because the government observed how the large volume of American food aid in the 1950s had disincentivized local agriculture.

If aid is ever to do more good than harm in Africa, it will have to operate within a framework that prioritizes accountability, local ownership, and institutional reform, targeting growth-enhancing sectors and developing native African capacities rather than providing a substitute for them.

Abundant Natural Resources Do Not Determine Prosperity

There is no necessary connection between national prosperity and an abundance of natural resources. Japan and Switzerland are examples of countries that have prospered in an absence of natural endowments. On the other hand,

in contexts where institutions are weak, the presence of valuable resources often creates perverse incentives. Resource wealth tends to fuel rent-seeking behavior, as political elites and connected interest groups compete to capture resource revenues.

Africa is unusually rich in natural resources, but this has yet to translate into widespread prosperity because elites have diverted revenue into offshore accounts and prestige projects instead of reinvesting it into education, infrastructure, or industrialization. Nigeria, for example, is Africa’s largest oil producer, earning $300 billion from oil exports between 1990 and 2015. Yet more than 40% of Nigerians live below the poverty line. In 2014, fully $20 billion in oil revenue went missing.

Countries that process their own natural resources achieve greater prosperity than those which merely export them as raw materials:

At present, many African countries export mostly unprocessed raw materials like minerals, crude oil, and agricultural products. These materials are shipped to countries with more developed and energy-intensive industries, where they are refined and turned into finished goods. These goods are then sold back to African markets at significantly higher prices. Because Africa lacks the energy infrastructure needed to support local processing and manufacturing, it misses out on adding value to its own resources and capturing more of the profits from those goods.

Botswana is an example of an African nation that has managed its natural resources well:

From the 1980s, the country maintained an impressive average annual growth rate of 7.8%, with approximately 40% of this growth attributable to mining. Crucially, Botswana paired its mineral wealth with prudent macroeconomic management, transparent governance, and a clear long-term development strategy. Institutions were built to safeguard public revenues, and policies ensured that rents were invested in education, health, and infrastructure rather than lost to corruption or political patronage. As a result, Botswana’s governance indicators, such as control of corruption and regulatory quality, consistently outperformed regional averages and aligned closely with those of high-income countries​​.

Immigration, not Emigration

Mr. Matthews believes Africa would benefit more from immigration than emigration:

Rather than viewing migration only as a way for individuals from the Global South to escape poverty, we must begin to see immigration as a strategic tool for transferring expertise, institutional norms, and entrepreneurial dynamism. Africa’s youthful population lacks mentors and models of successful enterprise. Skilled immigrants can transfer knowledge, bring managerial expertise, and establish businesses that train locals in world-class practices. Foreign companies, if integrated wisely, can create value chains that expand local capabilities. Africa is in an enviable position when it comes to attracting value-adding migrants. Land is comparatively cheap and undeveloped, leaving more room and opportunities for people arriving from richer parts of the world to instigate growth and activity. [The continent is] abundant in natural resources and minerals, along with biodiversity. More humans ready to work should be welcomed to put unused land and insufficiently exploited resources to use.

African governments could also encourage companies to pair immigrant workers with local apprentices, ensuring that knowledge transfer accompanies foreign investment. Companies that sponsor apprenticeships or partner with local universities and research organizations could be rewarded with tax breaks.

Widespread corruption is one reason foreign entrepreneurs are reluctant to invest, but Singapore has demonstrated a possible way of getting around this problem: specialized business courts with international jurisdiction applying internationally recognized legal standards. “To reinforce credibility,” Mr. Matthews explains, “all cases and outcomes could be tracked through public dashboards, allowing entrepreneurs and investors to monitor progress and verify fairness.” This would create a predictable legal environment in which commercial disputes are resolved swiftly and transparently.

The author notes that immigrant entrepreneurs, and not only from the West, have played a positive role in many African economies already. Examples include the Lebanese in Nigeria and Indians in Uganda. (In the latter case, Idi Amin famously expelled the highly productive Indians, causing Ugandan wages to collapse by 90 percent.)

Knowledgeable immigrants could aid in the overcoming of cultural constraints on entrepreneurship in Africa itself. One of these is an envy-driven superstition that attributes personal prosperity to black magic:

Sudden or conspicuous economic success is interpreted not as a result of hard work or ingenuity, but as evidence of occult manipulation. Entrepreneurs who rise too quickly or display material wealth risk being accused of using malevolent spiritual forces to harm others or steal their good fortune.

Another constraint is the expectation of redistribution within kinship and tribal networks:

In many African villages, a business owner who begins to accumulate wealth is expected to provide jobs, loans, and gifts to kin and neighbors. Due to the intense pressure to redistribute income, even at the cost of their own ventures’ sustainability, entrepreneurs resort to limiting business investments or hiding income to evade persistent demands for support from kin and neighbors.

African emigrants could also contribute to development in more effective ways than by sending remittances:

Skilled migrants and students studying abroad, equipped with international expertise, exposure to high-performing industries, and diverse professional networks, are uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between global knowledge and local application. One of the most effective ways they can contribute is by creating a relationship with a local firm—offering mentorship, sharing strategic insight, or providing technical guidance—even without physically returning to the continent. This does not require full-time employment. A monthly strategy call, a shared resource hub, or a remote mentorship program can have significant impact. For this to work, however, governments must rethink current policies. In many countries, students who receive government scholarships are bonded to public service roles upon returning.

The Moral Roots of Corruption

Corruption is extremely widespread in Africa, and rooted in its group-oriented culture:

At the heart of many African societies lies a collectivist orientation. Individuals are socialized from childhood to prioritize group cohesion, familial loyalty, and clan affiliation over personal autonomy or abstract principles like impartial justice. This mindset, though historically adaptive, becomes corrosive in the context of modern bureaucratic governance. When group interests take precedence over neutral rule-following, public office turns into a platform for redistributing resources to kin and community rather than serving the common good…. Whistleblowing, in particular, is frowned upon in collectivist cultures.

In such a society, nepotism may be considered a duty: “An official who refuses to help relatives is seen as arrogant or ungrateful.” The author also notes that “in many African settings, it is considered improper—even offensive—to refuse a gift from someone to whom a favor was extended.” Bribery is thus not only tolerated but morally rationalized. An African official who hires a fellow-tribesman or accepts a gift in exchange for a favorable decision may sincerely believe he has acted rightly, failing to grasp how such actions corrupt the institutions of which he is a part. The low average intelligence of Africa involves a lack of long-term thinking. Many Africans quite simply cannot understand the cumulative effect of favoritism and bribery in eroding public finances and undermining the provision of public goods such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure. They easily see the immediate personal gain, while the future loss to society remains abstract and unreal to them.

Mr. Matthews cautions us against seeing corruption as the chief barrier to economic development in Africa, however. Many East Asian societies have achieved dramatic growth despite widespread corruption.

Corruption in East Asia is typically centralized or organized, often monopolized by the ruling elite or single-party apparatus. This kind of corruption—while morally objectionable—introduces less uncertainty to the business environment. Investors know which palms to grease and can generally expect a stable return on their investment once the transaction is complete. Centralized corruption allows for more efficient transactions compared to decentralized systems in which numerous actors extort bribes independently and arbitrarily.

African corruption is mostly of the latter sort. Many African nations suffer from overly complex regulations and bloated bureaucracies. Anyone wanting to invest in Nigeria’s oil or gas sector, for example, must deal with over 20 different government agencies before he can begin operations, and a bribe may be demanded at any stage. Across the continent, “getting a business license, importing goods, acquiring land, or even accessing basic government services often involves navigating a gauntlet of permissions, clearances, and approvals.” In such an environment, bribery may become a necessary survival strategy:

Corruption is not merely a moral failing but a rational response to systems that reward rent-seeking over productivity. When officials have wide discretion to allocate resources, approve licenses, or regulate industries, bribes become inevitable. By contrast, when economies are liberalized, competition reduces opportunities for corruption, while transparency and accountability become more feasible. Thus, the path to reducing corruption is not endless moral crusades but structural reforms that expand economic freedom.

Deeper cultural changes will also be necessary:

Education, both formal and informal, must elevate values that align with public interest. Children should be taught that fairness, transparency, and rule-following are not Western impositions but universal ideals necessary for collective progress. Instead of glorifying officials who share resources with their clans, communities should celebrate those who serve the national interest and uphold [impartial] ethical standards. The stigma attached to whistleblowing must be reversed, turning it into a mark of courage and integrity. [Africa] is a land of enormous potential—home to the world’s fastest-growing populations, burgeoning tech hubs, and rich natural resources. Tapping into this potential requires cutting down the number of agencies that businesses must interact with, establishing clear, predictable rules that apply to everyone [and] empowering watchdog institutions, the press, and civil society to hold power to account. And it [requires] unlocking the power of markets. When businesses can operate freely, when competition thrives, and when innovation is rewarded, corruption becomes harder to justify—and easier to punish.

Conclusion

The author has harsh words for those pushing “clean energy” on Africa:

[denying] Africa fossil fuel development in favor of an exclusive focus on renewables amounts to a new form of energy colonialism. Wealthy nations that built their economies on coal and oil now dictate to poorer countries what forms of energy they are allowed to use—often under the banner of climate justice. Yet Africa’s contribution to CO₂ emission is minimal: the idea that African gas projects threaten global climate targets is absurd. Far more harmful is the insistence that African countries abandon the very tools that lifted the West out of poverty.

Many have attributed Africa’s problems to poor leadership, and there is undeniably much truth in this. But Mr. Matthews notes that good leaders have also emerged without receiving comparable attention. In recent years, these have included Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, President of Liberia from 2006 to 2018. Faced with the difficult challenge of rebuilding her country after a civil war, she made primary school education free and compulsory for all children, passed into law a pioneering Freedom of Information Act, and presided over a booming economy.

Another is Mwai Kibaki, President of Kenya from 2002 to 2013. He established

Kenya’s path towards a multi-party democracy after nearly 40 years of one-party rule. Over the course of 10 years, the number of Kenyans with access to electricity more than doubled. Investments in education across the board spawned a population known the world over for their advanced English language skills and IT literacy. This created the springboard for tech giants such as Safaricom and Kilimall to launch.

Observers have begun referring to these successful Kenyan enterprises as the “Silicon Savannah.”

Many consider passage of Kenya’s 2010 Constitution President Kibaki’s most important achievement:

The constitution recognized and protected important human rights and freedoms; its sections on media and press freedoms have enabled a thriving, private-sector led news and publishing space. Decentralization of powers from central government to regional counties, and a more equitable distribution of budgetary resources between these two layers of government has promoted healthy competition and innovation amongst county governors and regions.

Mr. Matthews clearly deserves much credit for writing perhaps the first book on African economic challenges to embody a realistic understanding of the importance of heredity, especially in the realm of cognitive ability. His concluding statement on the matter is worth quoting in full:

The foundation of development is intelligence. Across the globe, national IQ correlates strongly with prosperity, institutional quality, and economic complexity. Societies with higher average cognitive ability generate more innovators, better managers, and more effective bureaucracies. They also display higher levels of trust, lower rates of corruption, and greater resilience in the face of crises. For Africa, where average IQ scores remain significantly below global averages, the challenge is therefore twofold: improving nutrition, education, and healthcare to raise raw cognitive potential, while also cultivating cultural values that reward disciplined thinking and long-term planning. Without this transformation, Africa will remain trapped in a cycle where short-termism, corruption, and dependency cripple long-term growth.

Mr. Matthews understands that because Africa has a rather small “smart fraction,” identifying, cultivating, and optimally deploying it will be of the greatest importance to the continent’s future. Yet it often seemed to me in reading Busting African Delusions that this material was imperfectly integrated with the rest of his discussion, which sometimes reads like a wish list of all the things the author would ideally like to see this smart fraction accomplish. No matter how select a group we define as constituting Africa’s “smart fraction,” there are only twenty-four hours in the day, and there will be limits on what they can achieve. Mr. Matthews’ plans will put a lot of responsibility on a relatively small number of shoulders. But he is largely correct about what the priorities of policy in Africa should be.