F. Roger Devlin

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Stephen Baskerville
May 30

Fascinating. What do you think about the role of religion in both economic development (eg, England) and cognitive development (eg, Jews)? I am thinking of the eagerness with which Africa seems to be embracing Christianity or at least monotheism.

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Stephen Baskerville
Jun 2

I can think of another reason foreign aid is counterproductive: Most foreign aid programs (especially the multilateral ones: UN, etc.) are controlled by feminists who are determine that it must go directly to women. This marginalizes the men and discourages the family formation that would provide the economic self-sufficiency necessary to end poverty. Aid functions like domestic welfare, keeping the women and children dependent on the aid by setting them in opposition to the men.

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