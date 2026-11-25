Nearly everyone who has written about the death of George Floyd and the trial of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for his murder agrees on one thing: that the significance of the case went well beyond the fate of those two individuals. The events triggered a wave of rioting, looting and arson across the United States, accompanied by weird, quasi-religious rituals like “taking the knee,” serious calls to abolish police departments, and countless millions of dollars flowing into “antiracist” organizations and projects. It was the largest mass psychosis in American history.

But whatever the larger significance, the first and fundamental purpose of any criminal trial is to come to a sound decision regarding the guilt or innocence of a particular defendant. American Scapegoat explains convincingly and in great detail that the trial of Derek Chauvin was a serious miscarriage of justice: the officer can be proven not to have caused the death of George Floyd.

The Author Gets Drawn into the Case

At the time of Floyd’s death, author T.J. Harker was an Assistant United States Attorney in Tennessee, and had little leisure to examine the case. His first impression, based on early news reports, was that no reasonable prosecutor would bring an indictment over what “had all the trappings of an ordinary arrest.” Having participated in use-of-force reviews earlier in his career, he knew what rose to the level of criminal intent, and Derek Chauvin’s behavior clearly did not.

Of course, Mr. Harker was not entirely naïve about the realities of racial politics in America. He knew that

cases are brought to trial not only on the strength of their legal merits [but] when it is politically expedient to do so. And in this case, a white cop had detained a black suspect in a manner that appeared cruel and unusual to anyone unfamiliar with the unsavory realities of policing. Floyd had died in the process. Bystanders had filmed videos that captured some but not all of his arrest, and those videos had been circulated around the world, sparking protests that caused billions of dollars in dam­ages.

An official narrative was quickly constructed that ran something like this:

George Floyd was suffo­cated by a bigoted peace officer who served to protect the system of white supremacy that upholds our structurally racist country. Floyd’s murder (for that’s what many public servants and elected representatives called it immediately after the fact—“murder”) was thus a revelatory event which exposed the evil at the heart of American life.

So the author was not overly surprised when the trial went ahead anyway. He recalls that the little he could learn of it from news reports “looked farcical—an obvious show trial.”

Only in 2023 did Mr. Harker leave the Department of Justice to return to private practice. This gave him both the leisure to read up on the case and the freedom to speak and write about it. From one little-publicized document he soon learned that Dr. Andrew Baker, the man who performed the autopsy on George Floyd, had asked Amy Sweazy, the original lead prosecutor: “Amy, what happens when the actual evidence doesn’t match up with the public narrative that everyone’s already decided on?”

He published a preliminary account of the “legal travesties” he uncovered in a pair of articles for The American Mind (americanmind.org):

As soon as these stories were published, I was flooded with emails and social media messages, all of which conveyed the same sentiment: Thank you for writing this. I feel the same way, I noticed the same things, but I can’t say it out loud. I can’t risk losing my job, my friends, my life.

Now, after two and a half years of further research, Mr. Harker has produced American Scapegoat, a book of 342 closely-printed pages.

The trial of Derek Chauvin took place amid what the author aptly describes as a “delirious atmosphere of misplaced credulity and misdirected rage.” Rioting in the immediate aftermath of George Floyd’s death was severe, and everyone knew worse was in store should the jury have the temerity to return a “not guilty” verdict. The truth of the case was thus hardly uppermost in the minds of either activists or prosecutors:

Derek Chauvin was convicted largely because bad-faith actors succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. Thanks to their efforts, millions of Americans now have entrenched beliefs about Derek Chauvin’s culpability for George Floyd’s death. These same Americans also have entrenched beliefs about racism and injustice in this country. They hold these beliefs not because they know the facts [but] because they have out­sourced their critical thinking to a powerful political narrative.

The author understands that such powerful forces cannot be overcome by a single book, however carefully researched and cogently argued. He quotes the old observation that people go mad in herds, but recover their senses slowly, one by one: American Scapegoat was written for readers who can be reached by facts and reason.

The Death of George Floyd

On the evening of Memorial Day, May 25, 2020, George Floyd paid a visit to CUP Foods, a convenience store on Chicago Ave. in Minneapolis. He arrived in the company of a friend named Morries Hall, and while there met a lady friend and agreed to give her a ride home. Cashier Christopher Martin observed that Floyd was behaving oddly, and concluded that he was “under the influence.” After about ten minutes in the store, Floyd purchased a pack of menthol cigarettes from Martin with a $20 bill and left. He and his two friends walked across the street and got into his Mercedes-SUV.

Martin thought the $20 bill looked suspicious, and told the store manager. After making two attempts to speak to Floyd, still seated in his car outside, the manager had an employee call the police.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., officers Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao were dispatched to CUP Foods on a report that an individ­ual was suspected of using a counterfeit bill. Before they could make their way to the scene, dispatch informed them that officers Thomas Lane and Alexander Kueng would handle the call instead. Lane and Kueng pulled up to the intersection of Chicago and 38th in their cruiser, Squad 320. This was only Lane’s fourth day on the Minneapolis police force. For Kueng, this was his third shift as a Minneapolis police officer.

Mr. Harker describes the ensuing arrest and Floyd’s bizarre and erratic behavior in detail, but nothing can replace the original police bodycam video [link:

] When he saw officer Lane approaching, Floyd quickly ingested a white substance later identified as “speedballs”—fentanyl laced with methamphetamine. With great difficulty, the officers persuaded the six-foot-four, 223-pound Floyd to exit his vehicle, radioing in for backup. They noticed foam at the corners of his mouth, a symptom of fentanyl intoxication (likely from a previous dose). Handcuffing him, they led him around the corner to their cruiser, which he refused to enter, claiming to be claustrophobic: “Jackknifed in the open door, wheezing, George Floyd appeared to genuinely believe that something physiologically catastrophic would hap­pen to him if he entered the police car.”

At this stage, officers Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao arrived on the scene:

These two were old hands compared to Lane and Kueng. Thao, a member of the Hmong refugee community, had been with MPD for nine years. Chauvin, on the other hand, was a nineteen-year veteran who had personally trained Officer Kueng. He wasted no time in taking charge of the situation. “We’re gonna pull you in,” Chauvin told Floyd. Then he cir­cled to the far side of Squad 320 and began to yank Floyd into the back seat with Lane’s help.

At this point, George Floyd declared “I can’t breathe!” He repeated the claim eight times before officer Chauvin ever placed a knee on the back of his neck. As the officers struggled with him on either side of the vehicle, Floyd passed through the back seat and pushed his way out the passenger side again. While briefly inside the cruiser, he

smashed his face against the safety partition, bloodying himself and the interior of the vehicle. From their vantage point, the officers couldn’t see what Floyd was doing with his mouth. They did not notice that he was chewing, spitting, swallowing—he had managed to ingest something. Only George Floyd knew what the next five minutes would bring: a massive influx of drugs into his already overtaxed system.

Passing out the rear passenger side of the vehicle,

Floyd went belly-down on the pavement. He kicked at Lane, twice, and lost a shoe in the process. Chauvin asked the other officers if they had a restraint known as a “hobble” on hand; they could use it to limit Floyd’s mobility by tethering his legs together. “I can’t breathe,” Floyd called out. “I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe!” While Thao went to search for a hobble in the trunk of Squad 320, Lane, Kueng, and Chauvin subdued Floyd by kneeling on top of him as he lay prone next to the cruiser’s rear right tire. Lane pinned his legs, Kueng pinned his lower back, and Chauvin pinned Floyd’s shoulders and neck. Lane used this moment of relative calm to radio in an EMS “Code 2,” signaling that emer­gency medical services were needed but not urgently. Thao found the hobble, passed it to the officers kneeling on Floyd, and wondered aloud if they should call EMS. Lane and Kueng explained that they already had done so. In that case, the officers agreed, they didn’t need to use the hobble on Floyd. They would simply hold him in the prone restraint until help arrived, which their training and experience told them would be within a couple of minutes.

Help did not arrive. A seventeen-year-old black girl named Darnella Frazier came strolling along at this point and began recording events on her cellphone. Floyd, now with Derek Chauvin’s knee on the back of his neck, kept repeating: “I can’t breathe.” The officers responded that he seemed to be talking just fine, proof that he was getting oxygen.

Growing uneasy about the delayed EMS response time, Officer Thao radioed in “Code 3,” the highest-level alert, which required Emergency Medical Services to employ lights and sirens while arriving as quickly as possible. The officers had been restraining Floyd in the prone position for three min­utes. The ambulance should have been arriving any second now.

It still did not appear. The crowd of observers on the sidewalk gradually grew larger and more hostile. Floyd went silent. A woman bystander demanded they check his pulse. Thao reassured the crowd that EMS was on the way.

After several more tense minutes, an ambulance finally arrived. The three officers dismounted Floyd and helped load him onto a stretcher. Para­medics choose not to perform emergency care on the spot in view of the hostility of the bystanders; instead, they took Floyd down the street in a precautionary maneuver known as a “load and go.”

Over two and a half minutes after the ambulance rolled off, the fire department finally showed up. They are normally the first medical personnel to appear at the scene of an emergency, within two or three minutes of a call for help. That night, they arrived just two minutes and eighteen seconds after being dispatched. But they were only dispatched nine minutes after Officer Thao radioed for Code 3 emergency assistance. To this day, the delay has never been explained. Had it not occurred, the fire department’s emergency medical technicians would have found George Floyd still alive.

Whatever the explanation for the exceptional delay, it was clearly not the fault of Derek Chauvin or the other officers.

Yet prosecutors would later tell the jury that the scene was sufficiently safe; officers should have been confident that Floyd needed chest compressions; and they should have started those chest compressions earlier. This was unfair, ex post facto criti­cism. Every first responder on scene, including the four officers and the two trained paramedics, believed the scene was not safe and that medical intervention could not be provided there.

A Lie Travels the World Before the Truth Gets Its Boots On

About four hours later, at 12:45 AM on the 26th, Darnella Frazier posted her ten-minute cellphone video documenting George Floyd’s death, accompanying it with the hashtag #POLICEBRUTALITY. Within minutes, Minneapolis’s Police Chief received a text message asking: “Chief have you seen the video of your officer choking and killing that man at 38th and Chi­cago?”

He watched Darnella Frazier’s video, by then “in the process of going as viral as few videos have before or since,” and informed Mayor Jacob Frey. The Mayor spent the night conferring with attorneys. At a predawn press conference, he stated:

For the better part of the night, I’ve been trying to find the words to describe what happened. And all I can keep coming back to is he should not have died. What we saw was horrible. Completely and utterly messed up. Being black in America should not be a death sentence. For five min­utes, we watched as a white officer pressed his knee to the neck of a black man.

The author comments:

Mayor Frey was telling the world that Darnella Frazier’s viral clip was exactly what it looked like: video evidence of the extrajudicial killing of a black man by a white cop. Even if Frey did not consciously intend to stoke moral fury and civil unrest, his statements and accusations—his presumption of guilt on Chauvin’s part—did exactly that.

That morning, Black Lives Matter celebrity attorney Ben Crump awoke to several messages from relatives of George Floyd seeking his counsel. After viewing Frazier’s video, he agreed to take the case.

Crump explained to Floyd’s family that his strategy for the case would involve drawing as much media attention as pos­sible to the alleged murder—a tactic Crump had learned from the Reverend Al Sharpton. Narrative control was paramount. Crump would seek to humanize Floyd and vilify Chauvin. “Systemic rac­ism” would be the watchword. The goal was to make George Floyd a household name.

The American Civil Liberties Union publicly urged that the case be removed from the slated Hennepin County prosecutor and handed over to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. A number of “black community leaders” demanded that the four police officers involved be fired, which they promptly were.

By the next day, May 27,

Darnella Frazier’s video was picked up by local and national news programs, as well as daytime and late-night talk shows. The entire mainstream media apparatus devoted itself to the Floyd case, discussing it ad nauseam and broadcasting snippets of video over and over again. What they had in the Frazier clip was evidence that appeared to confirm a certain political narrative about systemic racism and police bru­tality. Online, celebrities from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to Beyoncé to Kim Kardashian were venting knee-jerk anger about the case. So were millions of ordinary people.

On May 28, a crowd worked to a fever pitch by Al Sharpton breached the Third Precinct Police headquarters in Minneapolis, ransacked the armory, and set the building on fire. Riots and arson attacks began breaking out in other cities across the country. Demonstrations were even held as far afield as Great Britain, Germany, and Australia. Corporate America rushed to get involved, cancelling Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben as a supposed blow against “white supremacy,” and donating millions to Black Lives Matter and other “antiracist” organizations. “Defund the police” became a popular slogan. A murder that had not even happened was provoking a nationwide hysteria. The author comments:

To a disinterested observer, these protests appeared to func­tion as a kind of mass atonement ritual. To cleanse their guilty consciences, countless individuals took to the streets to decry the supposed system of white supremacy. Identification with George Floyd, and with victims of “systemic racism” more broadly, proved an irresistible attraction. Claiming victim status—or claiming “allyship” with victims—was seized upon as a means of absolving oneself of moral culpability for participating in an unjust system. Since a victim is someone who, by definition, is not respon­sible for his condition, victims (and their allies) can point to another who is responsible. The result is an astonishing rever­sal in which the “victimizer” now plays the role of the scape­goat, upon whose head all sin comes to rest, and through whose destruction a sense of moral restitution, and recovered inno­cence, can be achieved.

In other words, millions of people were seeking to affirm their own innocence by baying for the blood of an innocent man.

Conscientious Prosecutors Quietly Withdraw from the Case

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office learned as early as May 26 from the doctor who conducted George Floyd’s autopsy that there was no physical evidence he had been asphyxiated. Accordingly, on May 28, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman publicly cautioned that evidence existed not supporting a charge again the arresting officers. Under public pressure, he later backtracked and recommended charges. His subordinate Amy Sweasy filed them on May 29, officially accusing Derek Chauvin of 3rd degree murder.

On June 1, Gov. Tim Walz stepped in, appointing Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to take over the case from Freeman. Sweasy later testified: “June 1 had been another absolutely crazy day.” It began “with the information that the governor had stepped in . . . and given the case to Attorney General Ellison” while removing the county attorneys. This information “con­flicted” with information Sweasy had been given the night before. Later that same day, however, authorities reversed course. Sweasy and her colleague Patrick Lofton “were back on the case” and required “to start work­ing . . . with the Attorney General’s office.” Sweasy confirmed this point personally with Attorney General Ellison.

During these days, Sweasy and Lofton documented what was happening in a series of memos. The author explains:

The numerous memos that Hennepin County prosecutors Amy Sweasy and Patrick Lofton wrote in late May and early June 2020 are known as “memos to file.” It’s rare for prosecutors to write memos to file. When they do, it is a clear sign of underlying ethical concerns. Prosecutors write them when they are concerned that supervisors, appellate court judges, ethics committees, or others may revisit earlier decision-making by the line prosecutors.

A memo to file is a kind of whistle-blowing, and “it takes some courage to write one.” Sweasy and Lofton were the attorneys with the most knowledge of the facts in late May 2020, and their memos show they did not believe George Floyd had been asphyxiated. They emphasize other possible causes of death such as his severe heart disease and use of fentanyl. The author states: “When prosecutors put information damaging to a state’s case in a memo to file, it indicates an ethical concern, such as an improper charging decision by their superiors.” And indeed, Sweasy later testified she believed the charges Mike Freeman had recommended against Derek Chauvin “violated professional and ethical rules.” As a result, she “withdrew from the case” on June 3. She also mentioned that “a male Assistant County Attorney . . . also stated [his] disagreement” with the charging decision “and refused to work on the case.” The man was Patrick Lofton.

Keith Ellison did not share their scruples. The same day Sweasy and Lofton resigned from the case, he upgraded the charges against Chauvin from 3rd degree homicide to 2nd degree homicide as well as filing similar charges against Thao, Kueng, and Lane.

Grounds for a Change of Venue

In August 2020, Gov. Walz stated: “I think certainly if the verdict comes out a ‘not guilty’ . . . it will be challenging.” Indeed, there was already rioting outside the courthouse September 11 on the occasion of a mere preliminary hearing. On October 15, an armed protestor made his way into the courthouse, appar­ently bypassing security protocols; he was arrested “with a loaded handgun and several knives.” Protestors in the courthouse lobby shouted “fuck Chauvin” and even “kill Chauvin.” Officer Lane’s attorney got punched.

The defense reached the obvious conclusion: their clients could not obtain a fair trial in Hennepin County. As Officer Kueng’s attorney put it:

The jury will be influenced by the screaming of the crowds. Witnesses will be intimidated as they have to walk the gauntlet before they testify. Defense witnesses will be reluctant to testify if providing exculpatory evidence will subject them to rioting, assaults, and dox attacks. Chants and crowds will impact the decisions of the judge and jury. The defendants and their lawyers [will not be able to] safely enter and exit the courthouse.

Judge Peter Cahill admitted the validity of these concerns and even added some of his own; but he still refused a change of venue, saying that “better safety planning” would be sufficient. This ignored the defense attorney’s main point. Security protocols within the immediate vicinity of the courthouse were all well and good, but secondary to the concern that a Hennepin jury might convict out of fear an acquittal would rekindle riots in Minneapolis: “Jurors residing in Minneapolis would be aware of that pressure even if they felt, and were in fact, completely secure commuting to and from the courthouse each day.” But Judge Cahill said that “no corner of the State of Minnesota has been shielded from pretrial public­ity regarding the death of George Floyd,” so that “a change of venue is unlikely to cure the taint.” This was a serious error: nearly any judicial district in the state would have been less problematic than Hennepin County.

Suspicious Leaks and a Suspicious Settlement Decision

News stories based on leaks from unnamed “law enforcement officials” were published on the eve of the trial, including a Min­nesota Star Tribune article headlined “Officials: Chau­vin Was Ready to Plead to 3rd-Degree Murder.” Such plea negotiations are common, but never made known to juries because they might bias them against a defendant (“why would he attempt to plead guilty if he were not, in fact, guilty?”). Furthermore, in this case the plea negotiations were alleged to have occurred on May 28, 2020, only three days after Floyd’s death. Mr. Harker states:

In my years as a state and federal prosecutor, I never heard of a defendant entering into plea negotiations three days after an event. Three days is often not enough time to retain a lawyer, let alone enough time for that lawyer to learn the facts of the case, assess various defenses, and give practical legal advice on whether to accept a plea deal. [Moreover,] prosecutors didn’t charge Chauvin with their first complaint until the next day, May 29, 2020. It’s rare for anybody to enter into plea negotiations when they hav­en’t been charged with a crime.

That this story was at least partially false, however, did not keep it from suggesting to jurors that Chauvin had been willing to accept a ten-year sentence, presumably because he thought the case against him was so strong. As Officer Thao’s attorney remarked: “it is impossible to overstate the magnitude of this misconduct or its prejudicial effect on the defendants’ constitutional rights.”

Less than three weeks before the trial began, the City of Minneapolis announced it had agreed to pay George Floyd’s family $27 million in damages for depriving him of his civil rights. Harker comments:

Filing a civil lawsuit against a sovereign entity like the City of Minneapolis should have been a time-consuming affair. Pretrial litigation typically involves filing the complaint, making interrog­atories, conducting discovery, filing motions, attending hearings, conducting depositions, and more. Even if a defendant has a very weak case and is inclined to settle quickly, the process can still take years.

Cities also generally avoid publicizing such settlements. But in George Floyd’s case, they voted quickly and unanimously, arranging a press conference at which (according to the Associated Press) “City Council President Lisa Bender choked up.” There were no legal reasons either to settle the case so quickly or to announce the settlement publicly, but as Harker acidly writes,

there were political reasons to do both. There is little doubt the jurors heard about the settlement. And the message itself was beyond doubt: City officials had determined Chauvin was guilty. That’s why they agreed to pay $27 million to Floyd’s estate without attempt­ing to defend the case. If Chauvin weren’t guilty, why would the city put its taxpayers on the hook for this enormous bill? If there were any doubts about his guilt, wouldn’t the city wait until after the criminal trial?

The Trial Begins

Derek Chauvin’s trial took place on the eighteenth floor of the Hennepin County Government Center,

which was locked down as tightly as an embassy in a war zone. Concrete blocks and coils of razor wire fortified the building. Industrial metal screens were strung together to control entry and exit. About 3,500 National Guard troops and two armored personnel carri­ers maintained a perimeter around the facility. In total, Hennepin County spent $3.7 million on trial security, while the state of Minnesota spent $25 million deploying the National Guard.

Jurors’ identities were protected during the trial, but were to be made public “when it is safe to do so,” in Judge Cahill’s words. They were not reassured.

Dozens of potential and actual jurors expressed concerns. Juror 44 said she was “terrified” to serve. Number 55 also expressed concerns for her post-trial safety, since jurors’ names “would be public information, and it really depends on how the trial—the end results.” A third juror ended up having several panic attacks. Juror 27 emailed the court eleven days after trial started. He wanted off the jury because of mounting safety concerns. Cahill then questioned him under oath. Due to juror 27’s noticeable accent, coworkers had discovered his identity. As a result, “people have called me [from] out of state” and “my wife doesn’t feel safe,” he testi­fied. But Cahill couldn’t remove him. If he did, he might have to remove every last one of the jurors. Personal security concerns were just one facet of the problem. All of the jurors lived in Minneapolis or nearby. Rioters threat­ened to burn their city down if Derek Chauvin wasn’t convicted. Since the city itself was being held hostage, the wrong verdict could prove costly to the jurors’ families and friends—and no amount of security could protect all of Minneapolis.

Dozens of attorneys worked on the Derek Chauvin case, nearly all of them for the prosecution. “So-called ‘notices of appearance’ announcing each new lawyer joining the prosecution were filed routinely in the months leading up to trial.” The defense referred to the resulting swarm as an “army of lawyers,” an expression that annoyed the prosecution so much that they filed a motion to prohibit the defense from using it.

These prosecutors were assisted by countless special agents from the FBI and the BCA—Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. FBI Special Agent Blake Hostetter testified that the case “was so large” that “maybe over a hundred agents” came in “from around the country and throughout the Minneapolis division . . . along with the BCA throwing resources at this investigation.”

Harker considers that Eric Nelson, the defense attorney who stood alone against this onslaught,

defended Chauvin with energy and alacrity. What distinguished Nelson’s performance was his ability to main­tain focus on legal arguments despite the intense public scrutiny and emotional weight of the case. He came across as an obviously intelligent man who must have worked with very little sleep, as he was often filing and responding to motions in the middle of trial while also preparing cogent direct- and cross-examinations. Still, it must be said: Nelson made some crucial mistakes. And had Derek Chauvin received a fair trial, those mistakes may have made the dif­ference. In this case, however, it is unlikely that any defense attorney would have performed better. Most would have performed worse.

Intent is Irrelevant

The prosecution had no evidence of any intention on Derek Chauvin’s part to kill or even harm George Floyd. But they hit upon a legal approach which exempted them from having to demonstrate intent:

In Minnesota, “whoever . . . causes the death of a human being, without intent to effect the death of any person, while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense” is guilty of “felony murder.” Felony murder is a legal doctrine that imposes “murder liability for some unintended” deaths that happen “in the course of some felonies.” This doctrine requires that the defendant also commit what’s known as a “predicate felony.” For example, if a teller dies from a fear-induced heart attack during a bank robbery, the bank robber is guilty of felony murder. In that example, bank robbery is the predicate felony, and the teller’s death allows prosecutors to bring a felony-murder charge.

As SUNY Distinguished Professor of Law Guyora Binder has written: “Felony murder imposes undeserved strict liability for acci­dental deaths,” and for this reason is “one of the most widely criticized features of American criminal law.” But because of Minnesota’s Felony Murder law, prosecutors

merely had to prove that Chauvin intended to restrain Floyd and that, at some point, the restraint became unreasonable. Once it was unreasonable, it was no longer a lawful arrest. Instead, it was an unlawful restraint. And an unlawful restraint is an “assault.” The lawful arrest became unlaw­ful when the force became unreasonable. The state’s experts did not agree when that transition happened, but all agreed that it did. Once the force became unreasonable, Chauvin’s actions were no longer a lawful arrest but an unlawful assault. Then, when George Floyd died, the lawful-arrest-turned-unlawful-re­straint-turned-assault became the predicate felony that trans­formed a minor assault charge into second degree murder. Intent mattered for nothing.

An article on the case in The New Yorker stated:

It is especially controversial for prosecutors to use an assault as the underlying felony for felony mur­der, because that means that they may treat any assault that results in death as a murder, effectively undoing the grading scheme for greater and lesser degrees of homicide that legislatures have carefully created. But, unlike that of most other states, Min­nesota law allows prosecutors to charge felony murder using assault as the predicate crime.

Prosecutors had no choice but to do exactly that against Derek Chauvin, since they had no evidence he intended to harm George Floyd. They repeatedly emphasized to the jury that his intent was irrelevant.

Collapse of Prosecution’s First Cause-of-Death Theory

Prosecutors began the trial by accusing Officer Chauvin of killing George Floyd by using his knee to apply pressure to Floyd’s carotid artery, cutting off the supply of oxygen to his brain. The difficulty here is that everyone has two carotid arteries:

If one is obstructed, the body com­pensates through a process called “collateral flow” in which the second artery makes up the difference. The brain remains unaf­fected. Obstructing a single carotid artery does not kill. It won’t even render a person unconscious.

It would have been physically impossible for Derek Chauvin to obstruct both of George Floyd’s carotid arteries with his left knee alone. (In fact, the video evidence shows that Officer Chauvin’s knee was on the back of Floyd’s neck, not obstructing either carotid artery.)

And so it was that on the third day of the trial, prosecutors arrived at a devastating conclusion: They had to reconstruct their entire argument, top to bottom. They had to come up with a new theory of the cause of death for George Floyd—one that would implicate Chauvin, facts and evidence be damned.

So the prosecution would later cobble together—on the fly, in a trial already underway—an entirely new argument that Officer Chauvin had cut off Floyd’s breath with his knee. The author comments: “From a prosecutor’s perspective, this kind of volte-face isn’t merely unprecedented. It’s unfathomable. . . . The prosecution was able to perform a midcourse correction—the most remarkable one-eighty I’ve ever witnessed in a trial.” He believes Chauvin’s defense attorney Eric Nelson was insufficiently aggressive in emphasizing the prosecution’s inconsistency.

Distracting the Jury with Racial Irrelevancies

But before shifting their ground to the new theory, the prosecution temporarily dropped the whole cause-of-death question. Instead, on day four, they began to distract the jury with “prejudicial testimony about race.”

Derek Chauvin was never officially accused of having had a racial motive for killing George Floyd for the simple reason that no evidence supported such an idea. If they had possessed such evidence, prosecutors would certainly have charged him with a “hate crime.” And, since race wasn’t an element of any charged offense, courtroom rules did not allow them to ask about the subject directly.

Of course, the news media do not operate under any such restrictions, and countless stories on the case practically screamed about the racial angle. Nearly everyone in America, certainly including the jurors and witnesses at the trial, had been steeped in this coverage for months. As Harker writes, “the jury expected to hear testimony about race.” Prosecutors managed to smuggle the subject in by means of “suggestible witnesses and leading questions.”

Though testimony about race per se is inadmissible, testi­mony about a person’s emotional response to seeing an event may be admissible. Prosecutors capitalized on this evidentiary loop­hole by asking their most suggestible eyewitnesses how they felt when watching Floyd’s arrest. The responses amounted to the same thing: They felt fear because of their race.

Darnella Frazier, responsible for the viral video of Floyd’s death, was up first.

A substantial portion of her testi­mony related to how she felt as opposed to what she saw. “Did you feel threatened by the police officers?” “Yes.” “Did you feel threatened by Officer Chauvin?” “Yes.” The problem was that much of this “fear” appeared to have been manufactured after the fact. Darnella watched and filmed Floyd’s arrest from about ten feet away, seemingly without concern.

The prosecutor then

asked Frazier how George Floyd’s death had affected her life. Crying, Frazier told the jury: “When I look at George Floyd, I look at . . . I look at my dad, I look at my brothers, I look at my cousins, my uncles, ’cuz they are all black. I have a black father. I have a black brother. I have black friends. And I . . . I look at that, and I look at how that could have been one of them.” This irrelevant, cloying testimony transformed the trial into a farce. Judge Cahill should have pro­hibited it categorically. Instead, the jury sat in silence as a black prosecutor asked a young black female witness about how her life had been affected watching a white man kill a black man.

Eyewitness Donald Williams, a 33-year-old black man, also testified that he was

“totally scared for my safety” and for “the people around me.” “I could have” engaged the officers, he opined, “but it was, um, a fear factor as well.” And then he added that “seeing another man like me, you know, being controlled, in a way where . . .” at which point Judge Cahill interrupted him. Why? Because his meaning was clear: Williams meant that he was afraid because he witnessed another black man “like me” “being controlled” by a white cop. Like Frazier, Wil­liams was reduced to tears when prosecutors played a recording of his 911 call from the day of the arrest.

As with Frazier, Williams’s supposed “fear” was inconsistent with the facts. The video of his on-scene behavior does not show a fearful man. Quite the opposite. He threatened “to slap the fuck out of” the officers and called them “fucking bums” and “fucking pussy-ass bitch[es].” Williams told officers: “I’m not scared of you, bro. You’re a pussy-ass dude.”

A couple further witnesses went on to testify to a similar race-based “fear” they had supposedly felt, a fear conspicuously absent from the video record in their cases as well. As Harker writes, all of this testimony “should have been excluded. None of it made any fact of consequence more or less likely. It didn’t explain how George Floyd died or whether Chauvin’s use of force was objectively reasonable.” But it certainly affected the jury emotionally, not to mention distracting their attention from the collapse of the carotid artery theory.

Derek Chauvin’s Actions Consistent with Police Department Policy

On the trial’s seventh day, the prosecution called Lieutenant Johnny Mercil to the stand. He had instructed Minneapolis police officers on the proper use of force since 2010, and helped to develop the department’s defensive training program. The prosecution hoped to use Lt. Mercil’s expertise to show that Derek Chauvin’s placement of his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck was dangerous to Floyd and contrary to police department policy. Their evidence was slide 49 from Lt. Mercil’s own police training presentation, entitled “Striking Zones—Probability of Injury.”

It included a diagram of the front and back of a human body with various anatomical zones color-coded in red, yellow, or green. Red zones indicated areas of the body where “injury tends to range from serious to long lasting.” Injuries to red zones of the body “may include unconsciousness, serious bodily injury, shock, or death.” The front and back of the neck were colored red.

The prosecution thought this demonstrated that Chauvin’s train­ing had taught him that restraint applied to the back of someone’s neck could result in “uncon­sciousness, serious bodily injury, shock, or death.” But Mercil pointed out that the slide’s warnings referred explicitly to striking. Chauvin never struck Floyd’s neck, and the restraint he applied was in perfect accord with police policy on use of force. As when their carotid artery theory fizzled, the prosecution was forced to retreat with its tail between its legs.

Constructing the Asphyxia Theory

The prosecution’s next witness was Dr. Martin Tobin. He was clearly not meant to be an important witness when the trial began, when the prosecution still intended to attribute George Floyd’s death to the blocking of his carotid artery. But now that theory lay in ruins, and they needed a new explanation. They decided to argue that Derek Chauvin asphyxiated Floyd. And he had to have done so in a way that left no physical evidence, since the autopsy found “no injuries of anterior muscles of neck or laryngeal structures.” This left them heavily dependent upon expert testimony.

The result was that Dr. Tobin, whose area of expertise was sleep apnea, became “far and away the most important witness for the prosecution.” He testified for two days—“on direct exam­ination, cross-examination, redirect examination, re-cross-exam­ination, re-redirect examination, rebuttal direct examination, and rebuttal cross-examination.” By the time he was done,

the State’s theory had become mind-bogglingly complex. . . . It seemed as if his willingness to testify to an almost farcically elaborate cause of death was the only requirement that mattered to prosecutors. And boy, was Dr. Tobin willing. He said everything the State needed him to say, and he ruled out everything the State needed him to rule out.

George Floyd spoke at least 256 words over a period of four minutes and 56 seconds after Derek Chauvin began restraining him, and any theory of asphyxiation had to be able to account for this. To begin with, Dr. Tobin attempted to square the circle with a theory of “low tidal volume” or “shallow breaths.” In normal respiration, air

goes down through the back of the throat, down through the windpipe, out through the bronchial tubes and then down at the bottom down to the alveolar air sacs . . . small, grape-like structures at the bottom where all the gas exchange takes place—where oxygen gets in and car­bon dioxide is removed.

In a case of “shallow breaths,” however, air would be unable “to reach those air sacs.” It might enter the lungs, or even pass all the way down the bronchial tubes. “Once it reached that point, Floyd could expel the air, pass it over his vocal cords, and make sounds.”

At the same time, prosecutors needed the air to stop at that point. Basically, oxygen had to reach every part of Floyd’s respiratory system except the alveolar sacs. It had to get to the finish line but not cross it. Lastly, all this complicated stopping and starting of air flow had to be attribut­able to the arresting officers, specifically to Derek Chauvin. In short, the prosecution needed the jury to believe that Derek Chauvin asphyxiated George Floyd by applying pressure in an anatomically precise way such that oxygen could reach all parts of Floyd’s lungs except the parts that absorb it into the bloodstream.

Implausible as all this sounds, there is another problem with it:

Floyd wasn’t just making sounds. He was speaking intelligible words. This required that his brain keep working—by receiving oxygenated blood. For the blood to be oxygen­ated, air had to reach the alveolar sacs; it had to cross the finish line.

Under challenge, Dr. Tobin admitted this: “You cannot speak if your brain is not alert. So, when you see somebody speaking, you know . . . that there is oxygen going to the brain.”

At this point, Harker writes, the prosecution should have

moved to dismiss the charges against Officer Chauvin with prejudice. Doing so was their duty. Rule 3.8(a) of the Model Rules of Professional Conduct requires that a “prosecutor in a criminal case shall . . . refrain from prose­cuting a charge that the prosecutor knows is not supported by probable cause.” This duty applies through trial and even after conviction. Rule 3.8(g) states “when a prosecutor knows of clear and convincing evidence establishing that a defendant in the pros­ecutor’s jurisdiction was convicted of an offense that the defen­dant did not commit, the prosecutor shall seek to remedy the conviction.” Dr. Tobin’s admission easily reached the “clear and convincing” threshold.

Instead, prosecutors continued questioning Dr. Tobin who, without missing a beat, shifted his theory from “shallow breaths” to “compression of the hypopharynx.”

Sleep apnea occurs when the hypopharynx collapses during sleep. This collapse obstructs the passage of air into the lungs. According to Dr. Tobin, something similar happened when Chauvin’s left knee “compressed” Floyd’s hypopharynx. This compression “occlude[d] the air getting in through” the hypopharynx.

Such a thing can easily happen when pressure is applied to the soft, unprotected front of the neck: this is just what is commonly called “strangulation.” But Chauvin’s knee was on the back of Floyd’s neck, where his hypopharynx was protected by his spinal column and the nuchal ligament.

The nuchal ligament is the massive ligament on the back of the neck that holds up the head and limits flexion of the neck. During cross-examination, Dr. Tobin conceded that this ligament is very strong and can withstand a great amount of pressure. The same goes for the spinal column. Therefore Dr. Tobin had to argue that Chauvin’s left knee applied so much downward force that it over­came the two powerful structures protecting Floyd’s hypopharynx.

Dr. Tobin claimed that Chauvin’s knee put 91.5 lbs. of pressure on Floyd’s neck, a figure he arrived at by estimating the total weight of Chauvin’s body and equipment and dividing by two for his two legs. But in fact,

Chauvin had four points of contact with the ground during the restraint, not two. Both of Officer Chauvin’s feet were on the ground almost the entire time. Meanwhile, his right knee was shifting from the ground to Floyd’s arm, and occasionally to his back. His left knee was applying weight to Floyd’s shoulder blade, trapezius, and neck. Four points of contact.

So there was something closer to

45 pounds applied to the back of Floyd’s neck, where the nuchal ligament and spi­nal column protected his hypopharynx from compression. For a man of Floyd’s stature, this was an insignificant amount of weight. Dr. Tobin admitted as much, saying that when “the nuchal ligament is underneath Officer Chauvin’s knee, there’s going to be very little compression of the hypopharynx.”

Moreover, during the restraint, Floyd varied the position of his head, and Chauvin varied the position of his knee, so the pressure was not continuous. Nevertheless, Dr. Tobin alleged that this intermittent pressure of 45 pounds to the back of a six-foot-four, 223-pound man

was “almost like a surgi­cal pneumonectomy—it was almost to the effect as if a surgeon had gone in and removed the lung.” As a result, there was “fairly little opportunity” for Floyd “to get any air to move into the left side of his chest,” making him “totally dependent on what he’d be able to do with the right side.” In other words, a mere forty-five pounds of weight applied intermittently to Floyd’s back was the equivalent of removing his left lung.

The defense had no fewer than twenty-three separate clinical studies contradicting this testimony. In one, 225 pounds was applied to the backs of test subjects held in the prone restraint, and researchers still found no significant disturbance to their ability to breathe. Dr. Tobin airily dismissed all these studies as “highly misleading” and “not relevant.” The jury received no information about them at all.

Moreover, Dr. Tobin told the jury that it didn’t matter whether Chauvin’s right knee was on Floyd’s back, “down on the arm, or in against the chest.” They all “would have the same effect.” When not on Floyd’s back, the knee “was placed on his arm and then rammed into Mr. Floyd’s left chest.” This meant that Floyd’s “ability to expand his left side” was “enormously impaired.” “It’s like the left side” of Floyd’s lung was “in a vice,” he said.

But a vice has two sides, and there was nothing applying pressure on Floyd’s right side. So Dr. Tobin appealed to the positioning of the handcuffs behind (not to the right of) Floyd’s back. By some mechanical force known only to Dr. Tobin, “the handcuffs combined with the street” to prevent Floyd from expanding his chest laterally.

Then Dr. Tobin alleged that the prone position in which George Floyd was held in itself prevented him from getting sufficient oxygen. This was directly contradicted by two expert witnesses for the defense. One study was produced involving “3,000 or so interactions” when police placed suspects in the prone position: “No deaths . . . occurred.”

But the height of preposterousness in Dr. Tobin’s testimony came when he was shown Exhibit 942, two still frames from Officer Kueng’s bodycam footage. On the left was a picture of Floyd’s right hand with one or more fingers extended toward the street. On the right side was another picture taken a few seconds later [showing] a single knuckle on Floyd’s right hand touching the rear passenger-side tire of Squad 320. Dr. Tobin explained that

you see his knuckle against the tire . . . to most people this doesn’t look terribly significant. [However,] to a pulmonologist, this is extraordinarily significant because this tells you that he has used up his resources, and he is now literally trying to breathe with his fingers and knuckles.

Nobody bothered to inform the jury that timestamps on these images revealed they were taken less than one minute into the officers’ restraint of Floyd, when he was still talking volubly.

In sum: air that stops just short of the alveolar sacs but somehow still lets oxygen reach the brain, lethal compression of the hypopharynx through 45 pounds intermittently applied to the back of the neck, a vice that compressed the chest from the left side only, and an effort to breathe with the fingers and knuckles—such was the farrago of absurdity Dr. Tobin conjured up to help the prosecution convince a jury that Derek Chauvin had asphyxiated George Floyd. This reviewer felt ashamed just reading it.

Dr. Andrew Baker and the Autopsy on George Floyd

As Chief Medical Examiner for a three-county area around Minneapolis, Dr. Andrew Baker had personally conducted “in the neighborhood of thirty-two, thirty-three hundred” autopsies in the Twin Cities area. He was certified by the American Board of Pathology in anatomic and clinical pathology and had a special certification in forensic pathology. Previously he had served in the US Air Force medical corps. “So accomplished and respected was Dr. Baker that he was the youngest person ever to serve as the President of the National Association of Medical Examiners.” Having performed the autopsy on George Floyd, he was the only expert witness at the trial who had more than the video evidence to go on.

Dr. Baker initially found that Floyd died from “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual and restraint.” At trial, he would testify that “complicating” means “occurring in the setting of.” In other words, his verdict was that “cardiopulmonary arrest” was the cause of Floyd’s death, adding that this happened to occur while he was being subdued and restrained by law enforcement.

Dr. Baker told jurors that to minimize the risk of “any preconceived notions,” he chose not to watch Darnella Frazier’s video until he had completed the autopsy, though he was aware it had gone viral. He was thus able to perform the autopsy free of narrative contamination. Dr. Baker was aware, however, that George Floyd’s neck and back were the subject of special atten­tion. For that reason,

in Mr. Floyd’s case, I did make a spe­cial incision from the back of his head all the way down to his buttocks . . . and I dissected underneath his skin all the way out to the sides of his neck, all the way out to his shoulders, and all the way out to his flanks. . . . You might ask why we would do something like that. The answer is because sometimes fresh bruises can be difficult to see in some people, and so we look underneath the skin to make sure we haven’t missed something. . . . Those last few steps wouldn’t be part of a typical autopsy.

This especially thorough autopsy was accompanied by copious photography and written up in a detailed thirteen-page report. The goal was to document everything so thoroughly that another pathologist could look at photos and “feel like they’ve been there for the autopsy.”

Dr. Baker noted plenty of bruises and abrasions on Floyd’s body, but none were in the neck or upper back region where the prosecution needed them to be. As he observed to the jury, sometimes the most important findings of an autopsy are “the pertinent negatives, meaning . . . places where you might expect to see an injury, but you don’t.” In George Floyd’s case, “the lack of petechiae [pinpoint-sized spots on the skin caused by minor bleeding from broken capillaries]” is “a strike against the hypothesis that his airway or . . . the blood vessels in his neck were actually being compressed.”

Dr. Baker dissected the part of Floyd’s neck to which Chauvin had applied his left knee using force that Dr. Tobin characterized as “huge.” Dr. Baker’s dissection revealed “no areas of contusion or hemorrhage within the musculature.” Cutting deeper, Dr. Baker observed “the thyroid cartilage and hyoid bone [were] intact” and the “larynx [was] lined by intact mucosa.” Similarly, the “spinal column” was “stable and free of hemorrhage.”

Dr. Baker also inspected “the pos­terior neck, right and left lateral neck, shoulders, back, [and] flanks,” the areas Dr. Tobin claimed had been “compressed.” Yet he found “no areas of subcutaneous hemorrhage, soft tissue contusion, or other occult injury.” In short, “The autopsy revealed no physical evidence suggesting that Mr. Floyd died of asphyxiation.”

The autopsy was performed on May 26, the day after George Floyd’s death. Later that same day, Dr. Baker communicated his findings in the course of a virtual meeting with prosecutors Amy Sweasy and Patrick Lofton and agents from the FBI and Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. But he only submitted his final autopsy report six days later, on June 1. The final version attributed George Floyd’s death to “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.” Those last three words were absent from his initial assessment. Why did he add them?

We do not know for sure, but there were at least two possible sources of pressure on him to do so.

First, a memo shows that on May 27, Dr. Baker took part in a meeting with prosecutors Amy Sweasy and Patrick Lofton as well as Mike Freeman and Andrew LeFevour, the most senior representatives of the Hennepin County prosecutor’s office. Other than Dr. Baker, all these participants were prosecuting attorneys. As the author explains:

This was either gross incompetence or intentional misconduct. Prose­cutors do not meet with trial witnesses unless an officer, detective, special agent, or other non-attorney witness is present. Ever. To do otherwise risks turning the prosecutor into a witness in his own case. The reason for this is simple: If the witness makes any statement that he later contradicts, the prosecution is required to turn it over to the defense. The defense can then use that state­ment to impeach the witness at trial. The only way to do that is to call the non-attorney who witnessed the earlier inconsistent statement to testify. If there was no non-attorney witness present at the earlier statement, the prosecutor himself could be called to the witness stand in the very trial the prosecutor is prosecuting! This would likely result in a mistrial or worse. Every prosecutor knows this.

When this highly irregular meeting came to Judge Cahill’s attention the following September, he disqualified all four prosecutors from participating in the case, calling their conduct “sloppy” and “careless.” Mr. Harker adds:

Depending on what was said, their conduct may have been far worse than “sloppy” or “care­less.” If they attempted to pressure Dr. Baker into changing his findings, their conduct would have been criminal, though it’s unlikely we’ll ever know.

There is a second possible explanation of Dr. Baker’s decision to add the words “and neck compression” to the cause of death in his final report: two telephone calls he received between May 29 and June 1 from a man named Dr. Roger Mitchell, Chief Medical Examiner for Washing­ton, DC.

In those two phone calls, Dr. Mitchell attempted to coach Dr. Baker on the cause of George Floyd’s death. I use the word “coach” to be judicious. Officer Thao’s attorney Robert Paule wasn’t so judicious in his 2021 motion for sanctions. There, Paule claimed that Dr. Mitchell “coerced” Dr. Baker “into changing his findings.” There is evidence to support this conclusion.

During their first conversation, Dr. Baker told Dr. Mitchell he “didn’t think the neck compression played a part” in George Floyd’s death.

Over the weekend, “Mitchell thought about Dr. Baker more” and “decided he was going to release an op-ed critical of Dr. Baker’s findings in” The Wash­ington Post. But first, Dr. Mitchell “called Dr. Baker to let him know.” During that call, Dr. Mitchell told Dr. Baker he “was going to be critical of Baker’s findings.” In a more menacing tone, he also said, “You don’t want to be the medical examiner who tells everyone they didn’t see what they saw.” He added that “there was a way to articulate the cause and manner of death that ensures you are telling the truth about what you are observing on the body.” In case the point wasn’t clear, Dr. Mitchell added, “Neck compression has to be in the diagnosis.”

These words from the second telephone call are quoted from a memo written by prosecutors based upon a meeting with Dr. Mitchell on November 5, 2020.

There was public pressure as well:

Dr. Baker and his office received many threats from the public. At the federal trial of officers Thao, Kueng, and Lane, Dr. Baker tes­tified that in the days after the initial complaint against Chauvin was filed, anonymous thugs inundated his office with calls. “By a very large margin” these calls “were threatening,” Dr. Baker said. “They were harassing. They were calling people out by name, threatening families, threatening to out people by home address.” Many were specific to him. “I’m sure it was in the hundreds, if not more,” Dr. Baker revealed. “There were days when the phone was ringing off the hook around the clock.”

Whatever the explanation, the words “and neck compression” did get added to the final autopsy report—despite the report itself documenting a total absence of injuries attributable to such compression. This was a win for the prosecution, and may well have influenced the jury.

So How Did George Floyd Die?

The actual cause of George Floyd’s death was a combination of three elements: sudden cardiac arrhyth­mia, excited delirium, and a drug overdose.

Testifying for the defense to the first of these causes was Dr. David Fowler, who had worked in the field of forensic pathology since 1986, reviewing more than five hundred homicide cases per year. Dr. Fowler testified that “Mr. Floyd had a sudden cardiac arrhythmia due to his arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease.”

A “cardiac arrhythmia,” he explained, is an irregular heart­beat caused by a problem with the heart’s electrical system. In a normal heartbeat, first the atria contract and then the ventricles contract. This order is essential and is controlled by the sinoatrial node, which Dr. Fowler called the “cardiac pacemaker.” The sinoatrial node or cardiac pacemaker generates the initial electri­cal activity that causes the atria to start contracting. If the “car­diac pacemaker” is impaired, “orderly contraction of the heart” ceases. The lack of orderly contraction is a cardiac arrhythmia. The cardiac pacemaker itself needs blood. If it doesn’t get blood, or if the flow of blood is severely restricted, it will malfunc­tion. The cardiac pacemaker “is supplied by a small branch that comes off the right coronary artery.”

Floyd’s autopsy revealed that his right coronary artery was narrowed by 90 percent.

Indeed, all of his major arter­ies showed “significant narrowing.” His “left anterior descending coronary artery” was 75 percent narrowed. Worse still, the nar­rowing in Floyd’s major arteries was “close to the aorta, where the blood comes from.” This is called proximal narrowing. “Any­thing downstream from that [proximal] narrowing is subject to decreased supply of blood.” In Floyd’s case, this meant that “all of his heart, unfortunately” was “subjected to reduced supply.”

Dr. Fowler testified that a narrowing of 70-75 percent is considered the standard range “for a risk of sudden cardiac death.” Floyd’s autopsy also revealed that his heart was twice the average size. This was due to years of high blood pressure. About a year before his death, a paramedic asked him whether he had medication for it. “I don’t really take it,” he replied.

These circumstances might have been enough to account for George Floyd’s death even in the absence of other aggravating factors. But there were aggravating factors. For example, Floyd had methamphetamine in his system. “Methamphetamine is dangerous at several levels,” Dr. Fowler testified. “One, it has known arrhythmogenic potential,” mean­ing “people on methamphetamine have an increased risk of arrhythmia.” In addition, “as a stimulant, it pushes the heart­beat rate up . . . so therefore the heart is going to . . . demand increased oxygen.” Methamphetamine is also a vasoconstric­tor, “a substance which causes blood vessels, usually arteries, to narrow.” This “can become dangerous” because “too much contraction . . . can slow down the blood beyond what is nec­essary.”

And Floyd struggled with police for several minutes before they placed him under restraint. Such physical exertion, Dr. Fowler explained, “increases the demand for oxygen throughout the entire body. . . . As we exercise, our heart rate and our breathing rate normally com­pensate to increase . . . the amount of oxygenated blood.” Floyd’s struggle with officers increased “the demand and the stress on his heart.” That “stressful situation” caused the “secretion of adrenaline.” Adrenaline, like methamphetamine, is “a potent vasoconstric­tor” and caused Floyd’s “blood vessels to constrict” even further than severe heart disease had narrowed them. The adrenaline also caused Floyd’s “heart to increase the cardiac output to maintain the oxygenation of [his] brain.”

Dr. Fowler further testified that when a cardiac event turns lethal, a “sudden change” results, and the transition from fully functional to unconscious happens “very rapidly.” Floyd went from making clear and intelligible statements to uncon­sciousness in a period of not more than fifty-four seconds. A period like that is “sudden” for purposes of cardiac events, Dr. Fowler said. Asphyxia would not have brought about Floyd’s death that quickly.

The second factor contributing to George Floyd’s death was his state of “excited delirium.” This is “a state of severe agitation that can lead to . . . lactic acidosis,” according to emergency room doctor Brad Langenfeld, who testified on the subject. Dr. Langenfeld told the court that when the body doesn’t receive enough oxygen, it produces energy through “anaerobic metabolism,” which creates “lactate” that builds up in the blood and “can lead to an acidosis.” The result can be cardiac arrest culminating in death.

The Minneapolis Police Department trains its officers to recognize the symptoms of excited delirium. Officer Nicole Mackenzie, who taught the course, lists these symptoms as psychomotor agitation, psychosis, hyper­thermia, incoherent speech, superhuman strength, and bizarre behavior. Excited delirium is often triggered by the use of stimulants, such as the methamphetamine listed in George Floyd’s toxicology report. Officers who perceive the relevant symptoms are taught to call for EMS right away because “people that are experiencing . . . excited delirium syndrome . . . can rapidly go into cardiac arrest,” according to Officer Mackenzie. The officers present at Floyd’s arrest were certainly aware of the issue; Officer Lane’s bodycam shows him saying: “I just worry about the excited delirium or whatever.”

The third factor in George Floyd’s death was the fentanyl in his system:

The toxicology report showed that Floyd’s blood contained 11 ng/mL [nanograms per milliliter] of fentanyl, 19 ng/mL methamphetamine, and other sub­stances besides. Dr. Daniel Isenschmid, the senior scientist at NMS Labs who oversaw the toxicology analysis, testified that these levels were dangerous. Dr. Isenschmid was well-versed in fentanyl over­dose deaths; his lab reviewed nearly 20,000 cases in 2020 alone. Of that sample, the median fatal concentration of fentanyl was 10 ng/mL, well below Floyd’s level. In fact, Isenschmid noted in his report that “blood concentrations . . . as low as 3 ng/mL” can be fatal.

The prosecution denied that fentanyl was a factor in Floyd’s death on two grounds: 1) it is a respiratory depressant, while Floyd’s respiration appeared from the video evidence to be a normal twenty-two breaths per minute; and 2) fentanyl is fast-acting, so that peak respiratory depression occurs within about five minutes of ingestion. Floyd already appeared high while in CUP Foods, some thirty-three minutes before officers restrained him. So peak respiratory depression should have been long behind him during his restraint.

But both of these objections can be answered. While fentanyl depresses the respiratory system, methamphetamine and vigorous activity such as resisting arrest—including the release of adrenaline which accompanies it—stimulate respiration. So George Floyd’s “normal” respiratory rate was actually rather low for someone in his condition.

Secondly, there is evidence that George Floyd consumed fentanyl shortly before his death:

In addition to the presence of fentanyl and methamphet­amine in Floyd’s blood, the toxicology report noted two other curious results. First, there was 5.6 ng/mL of something called “norfentanyl.” Norfentanyl is a “metabolite” of fentanyl and is created as the body breaks down the drug. But that takes time. Dr. Isenschmid testified that “we frequently see fentanyl with no norfentanyl” in overdose deaths because “the body doesn’t have time to break it down.” Since there was norfentanyl in Floyd’s blood, that might be consistent with the conclusion that he didn’t die of a fentanyl overdose. On the other hand, as Dr. Isenschmid explained, the presence of fentanyl and norfentanyl “also could mean there was preexisting norfentanyl with additional fentanyl given on top of that.” Had Floyd taken fentanyl on two separate occasions, the second dose could have killed him even after his body metabolized the first dose into norfentanyl. Moreover, there were no metabolites of methamphetamine in Floyd’s blood. This indicated that Floyd took methamphetamine just once, “proba­bly” shortly before he died.

There is plentiful evidence that Floyd was high before officers ever arrived:

CUP Foods employee Christopher Martin said Floyd was “high” and having difficulty forming words. Shawanda Hill, one of the two passengers with Floyd in the SUV, testified that Floyd “fell asleep” in the car before the CUP Foods employees approached. When they got to the car to confront Floyd about the counterfeit twenty-dollar bill, Floyd “was already asleep,” she said. “They tried to wake him up, over and over.” Floyd woke briefly, made some gesture, then “nodded back off.” This routine happened “a couple times,” Hill said.

However,

for the toxicol­ogy results to make sense, Floyd must have taken methamphet­amine at some point. That point could only have been shortly before he died, since there were no methamphetamine metabo­lites in his blood. This meant that he must have put both fentanyl and methamphetamine into his mouth no later than the moment Officer Lane approached his vehicle. As it turns out, there’s a name for this concoction of a depressant like fentanyl and a stim­ulant like methamphetamine. It’s called a “speedball.” “It’s essen­tially a combination of an upper and a downer,” Officer Nicole Mackenzie testified.

Speedballs were later recovered from George Floyd’s SUV. Officer Lane’s bodycam showed a white pill in his mouth while he was still seated in the car. It appears he ingested them impulsively at this time in order to hide them. This was not new behavior for Floyd; he had done exactly the same thing during a drug arrest the previous year.

Furthermore, two speedballs were recovered in partially dissolved form from the back of police cruiser 320. They appear to have been spat out at 8:19, when officers attempted (but failed) to put Floyd back in the cruiser after he had launched himself through it. He may have sensed that he had ingested too much. This was less than five minutes before he spoke his last words.

From Officer Lane’s bodycam it also appears that Floyd says “I ate too many drugs” while officers were restraining him. A witness named James Reyer­son testified to the remark in court. It dovetails perfectly with Floyd’s having spat two speedballs out two minutes before.

But a strange thing happened at this point in the trial. Following Reyerson’s testimony, Judge Cahill called a recess, which lasted twenty-four minutes. When the parties returned, the prosecutor announced: “We are recalling agent Reyerson . . . to readdress the . . . clip that was played.” The author comments:

In every criminal trial I have ever conducted or observed, this additional questioning of Reyerson would have been barred. Not only had Frank said he had “noth­ing further,” but “re-redirect examination” is not a thing. The rules of criminal procedure are crystal clear on this point. For some reason, though, Judge Cahill allowed it.

Under renewed questioning, Reyerson now stated that George Floyd said not “I ate too many drugs” but “I ain’t do no drugs.”

This about-face was incredibly suspicious. A witness had testified in a way that favored the defense. The parties then took a break. During that break, the witness met with prosecutors privately. After the break, the witness returned and changed his testimony to favor the prosecution. In criminal trials, prosecutors are not permitted to talk to their witnesses during breaks between testimony. This rule is intended to prevent the prosecution from making improper suggestions to a witness about what his testimony should be. In this case, it is obvious that prosecutors met with Reyerson. It seems likely that they coached him to reach a different conclusion. Due to cross-talk, the audio recording is not perfectly intelligible. While it’s very likely that Floyd said “I ate too many drugs,” it’s not clear-cut. What is certain, however, is that the likelihood of Reyerson “re-hearing” something different—something that just happened to benefit the prosecution—is essentially nil.

Officer Thao also testified of Floyd at a later trial: “I heard him say he ate drugs.” He was standing just ten feet away from Floyd at the time. But Reyerson’s highly irregular contradiction of his own previous testimony was allowed to stand, and defense attorney Eric Nelson failed to challenge this.

There is further evidence pointing to fentanyl consumption as a causal factor in George Floyd’s death:

Dr. Baker found that Floyd’s “lungs were quite edematous, meaning they had a lot of fluid and congestion in them.” According to his autopsy report, “the right and left lungs” weighed “1085 and 1015” grams, respectively. That was two to three times heavier than normal, even after adjusting for a man of Floyd’s stature. This is relevant because, as Dr. Baker told prosecutors shortly after the autopsy, the level of fentanyl in Floyd’s blood (11 ng/mL) “can cause pulmonary edema,” which is a leading indicator of fentanyl overdose. At the subsequent federal trial, Dr. Baker testified that “when somebody overdoses, we see very wet, heavy lungs like this.”

However, the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) administered to Floyd in the ambulance would also have tended to bring fluid into his lungs, so this line of evidence may be less unambiguous than the others.

Fentanyl can also produce “intense fear, paranoia . . . or anxiety,” and this is consistent with Floyd’s words and behavior throughout his arrest.

He said “I’m scared, man” several times. As the offi­cers started to walk toward Squad 320, Floyd said, “God dang, man. Oh, man, God, don’t leave me, man. Please, man. Don’t leave me, man. Please, oh, please don’t leave me, man.” After they got to Squad 320, Floyd repeated his plea: “Mr. Officer, please, God, please, man. Don’t leave me by myself, man. Please.” A few seconds after that, while officers attempted to coax Floyd into the back seat, his anxiety reached fever pitch. “I’m going to die in here. I’m going to die, man,” he said. And then, a minute after that: “Stay with me, man. Please stay with me, man.” Lane responded to that plea with a simple and reassuring, “I will,” to which Floyd responded, “Thank you.”

His fear seems to have been caused by his ingestion of fentanyl, which even he seems to have understood had been excessive, since he spat out two speedballs less than a minute later.

Moreover, shortly before passing out, Floyd said, “I’m through, I’m through . . . my stomach hurts . . . I need some water or something, please, please.” The author reports that “both stomach pain and dehydration or dry mouth are signs of fentanyl toxicity.”

In sum, the evidence indicates overwhelmingly that George Floyd died from a combination of three factors: sudden cardiac arrhyth­mia, excited delirium, and a fentanyl overdose. The contrast between the cogent explanations just given and Dr. Tobin’s meandering attempts to prop up the asphyxiation theory speaks for itself.

Morries Hall: The Man the Jury Never Heard From

George Floyd visited CUP Foods in the company of 42-year-old Morries Hall, who was sitting in the passenger seat next to him when police arrived. He had frequently sold drugs to Floyd, and was almost certainly the source of the speedballs Floyd consumed as police approached. Under Minnesota’s controversial felony murder law, Hall could have been prosecuted for Floyd’s murder, since Floyd died as an unintended result of Hall’s predicate felony of supplying him with those drugs. Both prosecuting and defense attorneys were well aware of this. But

there was never any chance Hall would be prosecuted for Floyd’s death. This was first and foremost a scape­goating ritual. Political considerations would not allow for the prosecution of a black drug dealer to replace or even supplement the prosecution of a white police officer for Floyd’s murder.

The prosecution’s main concern in the Chauvin trial was keeping Hall away from the witness stand and out of jurors’ minds. This was not too difficult, since the answer to virtually any questions he might have been asked could have incriminated him. His public defender acknowledged Hall’s intent to invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege liberally, including in response to any questioning about “drug sale and drug use” and “any personal knowledge that he has of drug use by George Floyd up until and including May 25.” For this reason, Eric Nelson urged the state to grant Hall immunity, but they refused. So jurors never learned that

there was enough evidence to convict another man for George Floyd’s murder. This was an open secret, known to almost anyone in the world who wanted to know, since the hearings regarding Hall’s Fifth Amendment priv­ilege were streamed globally. The only people who didn’t know were the jurors responsible for deciding Derek Chauvin’s fate.

Unreasonable Force?

As explained above, Minnesota’s felony murder law required prosecutors to argue that the police officers’ restraint of George Floyd became “unreasonable” at some point. This was the basis for claiming they had “assaulted” him, supplying the predicate felony necessary for a charge of felony murder. They called seven expert witnesses to testify to the matter, but these witnesses could not agree with one another—or even with themselves—as to when the restraint of George Floyd became unreasonable. One said it was when he was handcuffed, in spite of Floyd’s continuing to struggle with officers long past that point. Another testified that “there’s an initial reason­ableness in trying to just get him under control in the first few seconds.” But it turned out this same man had told the FBI in June of 2020 that the force officers used had been reasonable for four minutes, that is, until after Floyd had stopped resisting.

Another witness was a trainer for the Minneapolis Police Department. She was shown a photograph of officer Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck and asked: “Is this a trained technique by the Minneapolis Police Department?” She answered: “It is not.” This is directly contradicted by the previous testimony of Lt. Johnny Mercil, as well as by a slide from a Minneapolis Police Department training presentation itself depicting three offi­cers arresting a suspect using the same positions Chauvin, Kueng, and Lane used to arrest George Floyd. Fourteen officers later accused this witness of perjuring herself.

Another witness acknowledged under questioning that “he had never been qualified as an expert in police use of force and had never testified as such in any state or federal court anywhere.” It was unclear why prosecutors had paid this man $12,950 to fly across the country to testify at Derek Chauvin’s trial.

The final witness testified that “putting [Floyd] in the prone position, especially on the street side of the car, was unreasonable, and excessive, and con­trary to generally accepted police practices,” as well as constituting “deadly force.” This was contradicted not only by all the other witnesses, but by an opinion piece the man himself had written for The Washington Post on May 29, 2020, acknowledging that “officers might need to hold someone down in the prone position.”

As defense attorney Eric Nelson asked: “If these ‘experts’ couldn’t agree among themselves, how were jurors supposed to conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin’s force was unreasonable?”

We have already mentioned above that author T. J. Harker himself “participated in use-of-force reviews earlier in his career” and “knew what rose to the level of criminal intent.” He saw at once from Darnella Frazier’s viral video that “Derek Chauvin’s behavior clearly did not” rise to such a level—indeed, it “had all the trappings of an ordinary arrest.” But he concedes that the knee applied to George Floyd’s neck might well appear “cruel and unusual to anyone unfamiliar with the unsavory realities of policing.” This is obviously what the prosecution counted on as well.

The US Supreme Court has ruled that use-of-force reviews “must be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, rather than with the 20/20 vision of hindsight.” Reviewers are to consider “the amount and type of force that would be considered rational and logical to an objective officer on the scene, supported by facts and circumstances known to an officer at the time the force was used.” In other words, Monday-morn­ing quarterbacking is not allowed. For this reason, use-of-force reviews are very hard to do. They require imaginative effort.

The prosecution violated this standard when criticizing the arresting officers for not performing chest compressions on George Floyd, as we noted above. They told the jury that the scene was sufficiently safe, even though “every first responder on scene, including the four officers and the two trained paramedics, believed the scene was not safe and that medical intervention could not be provided there.”

For the jury to have reached an objective judgment regarding whether police officers’ restraint of George Floyd was—or at some point became—“unreasonable,” defense attorney Nelson

needed to vividly describe the physiological symptoms that accompany deadly situations: raised pulses, dilated pupils, stomach-dumping cramps, throat-gripping anxiety. He needed the hair on the back of jurors’ necks to stand up. He needed them to feel as if they were about to be attacked by a menacing and physically volatile stranger, because that’s who George Floyd may have been. That’s what real-world policing feels like.

Instead, what jurors got was largely “dry, formulaic use-of-force testimony by bureaucrats and academics.” They were asked to act as Monday-morning quarterbacks.

In dealing with this six-foot-four, 223-pound suspect in a state of “excited delirium,”

officers Chauvin, Thao, Kueng, and Lane didn’t use mace or pepper spray. They didn’t fire a TASER, stun gun, or other conducted energy device. They didn’t sic a canine on him, or throw him into a wall, or tackle him onto the ground. They didn’t deploy collapsible batons. They didn’t punch, kick, or elbow Floyd; they didn’t use any striking techniques at all. Nor did they use a chokehold or neck restraint.

They didn’t even use that hobble which officer Thao retrieved from the trunk of cruiser 320.

Given Floyd’s refusal to comply with Lane’s commands and his subsequent struggle with multiple officers, most police department use-of-force policies would have authorized many or all of the aforementioned techniques. The prone restraint used on Floyd was the minimum force necessary to restrain Floyd while officers waited for EMS. If anything was unusual about the arrest, it was that the officers used so little force despite the justification for using much more.

But seventeen-year-old Darnella Frazier and the millions of people who watched her video had never been confronted with the task of arresting a man like George Floyd. And neither had the jury charged with deciding the fate of Derek Chauvin.

A Miscarriage of Justice

No later than the evening of May 26, 2020, within about twenty-four hours of George Floyd’s death, prosecutors had all the evidence they needed to see that Derek Chauvin was not responsible for it. They also had a pretty good idea of how Floyd did die. The obvious decision—and the only ethical decision—was not to bring charges. Prosecutors Amy Sweasy and Patrick Lofton saw this and resigned from the case within a few days. The subsequent prosecution “evaded nearly all of the safeguards built into our criminal law.”

In the wake of Darnella Frazier’s viral video, chants of “I can’t breathe” and “Get your knee off our neck” reverberated across the world. Shock turned into rage. In the days after Floyd’s death, this rage lacked focus and direction. Soon, however, a unifying political narrative as powerful as any in American history took form. It shaped and guided the rage just as a spillway channels a flash flood. And it was built around the premise that Derek Chauvin, a white male police officer, was the embodiment of everything wrong with our system­ically racist nation. He was guilty because the country was guilty. “No justice, no peace” had become the rallying cry of a loosely organized cabal of angry citizens, professional agitators, and opportunistic politicians. By “justice,” they did not mean due process. They did not mean that Derek Chauvin must be given a fair trial. They demanded a guilty verdict, process be damned. And they were willing to burn Minneapolis and the nation to the ground if they didn’t get it. The threats, the harassment, the looting and riots, the vio­lence, death, and destruction—all of it hung over the jury like a Sword of Damocles. Deliberations took nine hours. No riots ensued. No police stations were burned. Nobody was killed. None of that was necessary. The jury found Officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts.

Afterword

In a brief Afterword, the author brings home the message that no bad deed goes unrewarded. The prosecutors responsible for this shameful show trial cum scapegoating ritual have been “celebrated by national media, showered with awards and accolades, and appointed to prestigious and powerful posi­tions.”

No one profited more than Keith Ellison. The conviction made him a national figure. He won reelection in 2022, and in 2023 he published Break the Wheel: Ending the Cycle of Police Violence, a memoir in which he cast himself as the mastermind behind Chauvin’s conviction.

Following his successful attempt to influence Dr. Andrew Baker’s autopsy findings, Dr. Roger Mitchell was named president of Howard Univer­sity Hospital. NBC is producing a drama series about his life. Darnella Frazier received a special citation from the Pulitzer Prize Board for her “courageous journal­ism” and was recognized by the NAACP as the “Humanitarian of the Year.”

Those who did the right thing, on the other hand, have mostly suffered. Amy Sweasy was demoted after objecting to Keith Ellison’s elevated charging decisions. Barry Brodd, a use-of-force expert who testified that Chau­vin’s actions were justified, was targeted for attack by activists: a place he had previously lived was smeared with blood and a severed pig’s head was left on the front porch. Following his testimony on Floyd’s death from cardiac arrhythmia, Dr. David Fowler was subjected to a review of all the in-custody death reports issued during his tenure as the Maryland’s Chief Medical Exam­iner.

A Hennepin County Commissioner opined that Dr. Andrew Baker’s autopsy report “has done irreparable damage to the Black community” because it “insinuated that George Floyd died from causes of his health.” Two County Commissioners tried to have him removed from his position, but were unsuccessful.

A federal civil trial was launched following conclusion of the state criminal trial:

It is rare for federal authorities to prosecute conduct already prosecuted by state authorities. This is especially true when, as here, the federal case involves less serious charges that won’t result in additional prison time. In this case, though, federal pros­ecutors couldn’t resist. Amid the global frenzy to scapegoat Offi­cer Chauvin, the Department of Justice piled on by indicting him and officers Tou Thao, Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane with superfluous civil rights charges. [Chauvin’s colleagues] were convicted, and received substantial prison sentences. All have now been released.

After conviction in his state trial, Derek Chauvin agreed to plead guilty to federal charges as part of a plea deal that would allow the two sentences to run concurrently and let him serve his time in the relative safety of a federal prison. He is currently serving a 22.5-year sentence. The author does not hold out much hope for any future rectification of this injustice: