F. Roger Devlin

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Stephen Baskerville's avatar
Stephen Baskerville
5d

This states the problem as succinctly as anyone could wish.

It confirms two principles that I have come to consider essential:

That fathers’ rights specifically are more important than men’s rights, however legitimate, generally.

That abolition of no-fault divorce and father custody will not only restore fathers’ rights, but break the back of feminism generally, making men’s other legitimate grievances easier to resolve.

Other procedural principles reinforced by this piece:

Only men acting on their own can rectify this.  Zero help can be expected from persuading politicians, media, etc.

Women can be enlisted as allies, and they can make a huge difference, but only if they are deprived of husbands for a time.

I would be interested to know if Roger agrees.

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1 reply by F. Roger Devlin
Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
3d

So, American radical feminism is a fraud; a canard. The #MeToo movement was a response to Donald Trump. Currently, it hardly exists. Why do I say this? Look at all the women and female children being murdered, raped, assaulted and trafficked by illegal aliens. Not one word from radical feminists in the United States, Canada or Europe (especially in the U.K., France and Scandinavia where they have a major problem with illegal Muslim rape gangs). Not one word from radical feminists in the Caucasian culture. Yet, radfems are running around putting on hajibs, supporting Palestine, denigrating and berating Israel and America, and getting shot and killed attacking ICE agents who are arresting the illegal alien rapists, murderers, criminals, and pedophiles that radfems are purportedly supposed to oppose.

Radical feminism is a communist construct and fraud, and needs to be exposed more and more as a fraud stealing our taxpayers’ monies through fraud—just like the Somalians in Minnesota and Ohio, New York, and the Russians and Armenians in California.

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