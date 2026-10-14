A few years ago, I read an excellent book called The Geography of Good and Evil by the Dutch philosopher Andreas Kinneging. A one-time classical liberal, he set out to write a treatise on the superiority of modern moral thought to ancient, but realized he needed to study ancient thought more thoroughly before he would be competent to make his case. After several months in the company of Cicero and Plato, he underwent an unforeseen conversion experience: he came to believe that ancient moral thought was in fact superior to modern. The eventual result was The Geography of Good and Evil and other works applying ancient insights to modern circumstances.

Somewhere in his writings there is a discussion of the so-called seven deadly sins, better named the cardinal vices: pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath, and sloth. They are an important component of pre-modern thinking about moral conduct. Although developed within Christendom and often in the context of Christian moral theology, they do not presuppose dogmata such as the incarnation or trinity; in fact, serious thought about these vices probably owes more to the old pagan philosophers than to the church fathers. That should not present a problem for any sensible believer: anything true is by definition orthodox.

When Kinneging reaches the subject of lust, nearly the first words to drop from his pen are that it is primarily a weakness to which men are subject. I doubt this met with any challenge from the author’s male readership. Most men would be less inclined to dispute his assertion that shrug it off it as one of those truisms hardly worth stating explicitly.

I have come to harbor doubts about this. The sexes are complimentary, so that any virtue or shortcoming an observer can find in one generally has some counterpart in the other, although these counterparts will not be the same. It is not likely that men are widely given to lust without women displaying at least some fault corresponding to that vice, even if we may not happen to call it lust.

In fact, such a female fault might even become extremely widespread while remaining one of the best-kept secrets in a society. Who, after all, wants to come forward and accuse women of lust? Besides the danger of simply getting laughed at, it is far more edifying to see the fair sex as forlorn in love. And such a narrative gains even more appeal if we can make out that women are forlorn precisely because men are no better than lust-addled pigs. Yes, the dear creatures want nothing more than to love us unworthy wretches, while we simply use them to satisfy our wicked carnal urges before casting them aside without a second thought. Who would not be moved to tears reading these horrors in the conservative press?

The difficulty is that the conservative press is the only place I ever encounter them. In that milieu, innumerable authors—mostly men, but including some women—assure me that this is what the sexual revolution has wrought. It does not, however, correspond to anything I have ever seen with my own eyes. (This is not to deny that cads exist, only to deny that they are the normal case.)

As the sexual revolution continues on its ruinous course, we may be approaching a point where some open-minded people are willing to reconsider the traditional chivalrous view of womanhood still being hawked by high-minded conservatives. It is not an empirically accurate description, but an ideological construct due to a kind of collective wishful thinking on the part of men, although embraced by some women out of self-interest. No one finds it easy to understand what it is like to be a member of the opposite sex. Hence, it is useful to give men an edifying image of the weaker sex in place of the genuine understanding which must remain the preserve of the few (like any other form of specialized knowledge). Such an edifying image is what Plato called a “noble lie.”

Anyone who wants to understand what is really going on need only listen for a bit to what today’s young women themselves have to say about the man they hope to marry. On contemporary social media it can be harder to avoid such material than to find it. Typically, the girls rehearse a whole laundry list of qualities they expect their suitor to have: he should be at least six feet tall, earn a six-figure salary, be handsome, strong, confident, sensitive, funny, etc., etc. The young women refer to such desirable qualities as their “standards.” A girl has to have standards, doesn’t she?

Except that men are not a bespoke consumer item like a custom suit or automobile that can be made to order from such a list of demands; they are real human beings who must be taken or left as is. Just how many are able to fulfill young women’s criteria?

In contemporary America, about 14-15% of men are six feet or taller. This means that the requirement for a suitor to be that tall excludes at least 85% of men from consideration off the bat. Slightly fewer than 25% of American men currently command an annual salary of $100,000, although inflation will undoubtedly increase their number (and many women have already ceased to consider a bare $100,000 per annum adequate). So the fraction of men able to fulfill both of these female demands is roughly 3-4%. Some proportion of these men are ugly, crazy, fat, have bad breath, acne, poor hygiene, or any number of other qualities that limit their appeal. And it is a rare woman who limits her list to two items: they can go on and on.

The necessary result is that not more than one woman in a hundred determined to insist on such requirements will be able to find a husband. And the successful ones will not be a random group, but among the most attractive women in America. What these young women are calling their “standards,” therefore, might more reasonably be described as their fantasies, or perhaps Helen of Troy’s standards.

It is true, of course, that any self-respecting person contemplating so serious a step as marriage must have standards. If I were in that situation, my most important demand would be that the woman I marry must be faithful to me. This is because I do not care to work my life away paying for another man’s bastards. I would also require any wife of mine to accept my status as sole head of the family: that would rule out feminists. And I would prefer a girl who likes children to one insistent on her alleged right to abort them.

There are plenty of other qualities I might like to find in a potential wife. Sinner that I am, I would probably prefer a pretty girl to an ugly one, all other things being equal. I am this way not out of any willful desire to deny the pleasure of my company to plain girls, but because being pretty signals good genes and a greater probability of healthy offspring. For countless generations, men with this preference were more successful in propagating their genes than those indifferent to looks, and so passed the preference on to their male descendants, including myself. But I would never list among my “standards” that my wife must be a young hottie with a voluptuous hourglass figure. That would be an improper use of language. Standards are behavioral: things one has a right to expect from one’s spouse, and therefore within the power of the will. Fidelity and the acceptance of male headship seem to me reasonable standards for any husband to insist upon.

From this it follows that what contemporary young women are pleased to call their standards are in reality no such thing. No one can demand that a young man by taking thought should add a cubit to his stature. To a limited extent, he can try to earn a bit more money. But the general rule applying here is that, while a man does have an obligation to support his family, the spouse in receipt of such support is grateful for whatever he is able to provide her with and does not demand more.

Given the freedom with which women now proclaim their expectations, many young men are coming to understand that their failure with the ladies is due less to any inadequacy on their part than to female delusion. Perhaps nothing could have been crueler to such lonely men than to have assured them for several decades running that the sexual revolution had increased the amount of sex available to them.

Raising a whole generation of women to believe they “deserve” a wealthy, successful husband with movie-star looks, or that they can get themselves one simply by refusing to accept anything less, turns out not to promote the happiness of either sex. And it has led to one of the most characteristic plagues of our time: a vast hoard of frustrated, middle-aged spinsters running about complaining that they cannot figure out where the men are.

The answer, obviously, is that the men were all around them when they were young and fertile, but that none could live up to their unrealistic expectations. The recklessness with which women squander their temporary sexual power over men is simply breathtaking. By the time they get their heads out of their arses long enough to spare a thought for the ordinary fellows they have despised their entire lives, it is often much too late: the men have simply gotten tired of waiting around and given up. The women, meanwhile, seem less sad or lonely than angry: they feel sure they have been cheated of something they deserved. Sheer sexual frustration is probably an important factor contributing to today’s unprecedent scourge of female anger.

Love has been defined (by Aquinas, and probably by others before him) as “to will the good of the other.” But whose good, other than their own, is being willed by today’s delusional young women whose “standards” eliminate the entire male sex?

It is time we admit that the distinction between love and lust is not identical with that between women and men. But, as in other matters, lust will not manifest itself the same way in both sexes. The lustful man pursues women excessively; the lustful woman may well price herself out of the market and end up with no man at all. Simply not having sexual intercourse, in other words, is no proof of chastity. Consequently, the harm done by the sexual revolution cannot be cured by getting young people to “wait for marriage.” Most of the angry menopausal shrews disfiguring contemporary American life have “waited for marriage” for a positively heroic length of time, and it has done neither them nor anyone else any good.

Love takes a really existing and imperfect man for richer or for poorer, in sickness and in health. Lust only wants to take him for richer, and only in the most flourishing physical state imaginable. Love will reject the advances of a man more attractive than a husband; lust is forever looking to trade up. The divorce epidemic is largely a product of female lust, motivated either by desire for another man or a desire to find one.

One unusually perceptive observer of these matters is recently retired columnist Fred Reed. He warned younger American men that if they have never been outside the United States, they have yet to meet normal women. In his own youth the great majority of young men could find a girl because no one expected that much from life. An average guy could more or less figure on getting himself an average girl. A plain or poor guy might have to settle for a plainer girl. But nearly everybody could get somebody. The girls even made some effort to be at least pleasant toward young men: “those who want to be loved must be lovable.” Anger, a sense of entitlement, and a list of demands are not lovable. Indeed, so unlovable are they that they more than cancel out even a great deal of sexual attractiveness.

Clearly, most menopausal spinsters still looking for a man should long since have been raising families and be anticipating grandchildren rather than continuing to “date” like teenagers. Their grotesque and tragicomic predicament represents a failure of love on their part, not evidence that men have failed them. Observers who do not grasp this dynamic may well extend greater sympathy to such women than they deserve.

We have recently reached an interesting watershed in the sexual revolution: after decades of blaming men for excessive pursuit of women and sex, the new complaint is that they are “failing to step up” and become husbands and fathers. Some of these men have already done more than should have been expected of them trying to find a marriageable woman, and simply given up. Others have a more than justified fear of divorce and the possible loss of their children, property, and freedom. In neither case are men at fault. The sexual revolution cannot be understood apart from the contribution women specifically have made to it. Contrary to what Andreas Kinneging and millions of other men have been led to believe, lust is no special preserve of the male sex.