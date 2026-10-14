F. Roger Devlin

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DaisyChain's avatar
DaisyChain
Oct 14

Longtime lurker, first time comment. Thank you for treading where few dare to go. Your words capture perfectly many disjointed ideas I have mulled over in my own mind and discussed with my husband.

Having married young, I’m now in my early 40s with a young adult child and a marriage of over two decades. It’s a strange place to be while surrounded with an ever-growing population of my female peers divorced or single. The concept of female lust features heavily in many conversations to which I’ve been privy. No man is good enough. Men are the sole ones to blame for relationship failure. The way some of these women talk about their poor sons makes my skin crawl. It’s a sad state of affairs.

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Ryan's avatar
Ryan
Oct 15

Great read Roger. Just bought your new book.

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