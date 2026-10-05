F. Roger Devlin

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HamburgerToday
Oct 6

John C. Calhoun foresaw all of this.

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Warren perkin
Oct 6

What happens when women become the main political levers in shaping a human community into ‘the way it ought to be’? Can any man truly understand the ‘moral will’ of a female collective? Evidence points to the female utopian ideal as a hysteron proteron inversion of the ‘natural’ order of male synthesis. Today, in the name of ‘equality’, the capital of men, social and otherwise, is under threat to the extent that ‘progressive’ policies place barriers to their employment, and their right to own the fruits of their own labour is quietly eliminated in family courts. Men who have been bled to weakness and infirmity will be unwilling and unable to fight external threats. Any multiculturalism will result in a destructive battle for dominance. Feminism, an intra-societal multiculturalism which can only exist in stable systems built by men, is a trigger for dysregulation of the system. Luna causes lupus.

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