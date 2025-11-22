F. Roger Devlin
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Interview with James Edwards
First published in American Free Press, June 8 & 15, 2026
Jun 11
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F. Roger Devlin
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May 2026
What, Realistically, Can Be Done for Africa?
Lipton Matthews, Busting African Delusions: Intelligence, Institutions, and the Path to Progress, Independently Published, 2026, 236 pages, $16.07…
May 28
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F. Roger Devlin
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March 2026
Who Was Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi and What Did He Really Believe?
Review of Martyn Bond, Hitler’s Cosmopolitan Bastard: Count Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi and His Vision of Europe (2025)
Mar 13
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F. Roger Devlin
25
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February 2026
The Forgotten Legacy of the Church Militant
Review of The Two Swords of Christ: Five Centuries of War Between Islam and the Warrior Monks of Christendom Raymond Ibrahim Bombardier Books, 2025 512…
Feb 10
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F. Roger Devlin
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January 2026
The Role of Envy in Racial Conflict
Note: This talk was prepared for delivery at the eighteenth American Renaissance Conference in November, 2021.
Jan 14
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F. Roger Devlin
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November 2025
“Patriotism Is Racism!”
A Talk Given at the 2025 American Renaissance Conference
Nov 22, 2025
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F. Roger Devlin
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The Genocide of Native Europeans
Review of Clare Ellis, The Blackening of Europe, Vol. 3: Critical Views, Arktos Media, Ltd., 244 pages, $22.95 paperback, $6.99 e-book
Nov 7, 2025
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F. Roger Devlin
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A First Biography of Sam Francis
Joseph Scotchie, Samuel T. Francis and Revolution from the Middle, Shotwell Publishing, 2025
Nov 2, 2025
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F. Roger Devlin
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October 2025
On Respect Between the Sexes
We live in an age when ordinary standards of civility have collapsed but there is universal agreement on a supposed right of every moron and criminal to…
Oct 17, 2025
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F. Roger Devlin
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Cancelling Our Galileo
Edward Dutton, Genius Under House Arrest: The Cancelation of James Watson Washington: Academica Press, 2025
Oct 7, 2025
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F. Roger Devlin
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September 2025
Culture of Critique Expanded and Updated
The Culture of Critique: An Evolutionary Analysis of Jewish Involvement in Twentieth-Century Intellectual and Political Movements, 3rd edition
Sep 30, 2025
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F. Roger Devlin
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The Wright Brothers and the Wives They Did Not Have
A few years ago, the late popular historian David McCullough published a biography of Wilbur and Orville Wright, inventors of the airplane.
Sep 8, 2025
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F. Roger Devlin
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© 2026 F. Roger Devlin
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